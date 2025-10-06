Why Mashaba snubbed Maimane, De Lille and Zibi

ActionSA is still looking for a mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.

Herman Mashaba says he did not join the Unite for Change party because he does not see ActionSA as a minority party.

The party’s entry into the political landscape was announced on Sunday by Mmusi Maimane of Build One South Africa (Bosa), Songezo Zibi of Rise Mzansi, and Patricia de Lille of the GOOD party.

This party will be registered to contest the local government elections next year.

The leaders of this coalition told the media that they had invited ActionSA to come on board.

“These are people that I like and admire, but, unfortunately for us, as ActionSA, it does not make sense because we are not a minority party.

“How can anyone think ActionSA is a small party? We are the third-biggest party in Gauteng. How can you disregard that, and that is what they did not want to recognise,” he said.

On the weekend, Mashaba announced Moja Love presenter Xolani Khumalo as the party’s mayoral candidate for the City of Ekurhuleni.

He said this is part of the key moves that his party is making in preparation for next year’s local government elections.

“I am on a mission to unleash black excellence. These are hardworking black people. These are ethical black people, and people who have never practised brutality against others. People who have conscience as part of their DNA,” he said.

Political environment and ActionSA

Mashaba’s party recently fired eight underperforming councillors in the City of Johannesburg, as well as several more in Ekurhuleni and the City of Tshwane.

He said he hopes that the vacancies created by this move will be filled with new councillors soon.

“We are busy with the process of filling these positions. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has already been informed, and the speakers have also been informed. If I have it my way, the new councillors would be sworn in this week.

“In the case of Xolani, I want him to go to council as well, so he can learn council ropes. When I took over in the council, I did not even know what the mayor does. So I want him to have the advantage of understanding council, because I am certain he will become mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni,” he said.

Mashaba said he understands that the entry of yet another political formation into local government politics will make the environment very competitive, but he believes his party is prepared for the challenge.

“Life is tough, and it has always been that way. We are not shocked by the entry of yet another political party into the environment. We are not only concerned about one party, but we are also concerned about all the other parties.

“Last year, I made a mistake when the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party came on the scene, and I thought no one would vote for Jacob Zuma, but the voters showed us flames. So I am not prepared to take anyone for granted this time,” he said.

Regarding the City of Johannesburg, Mashaba stated that he will only consider the position of mayoral candidate if his party fails to find a suitable candidate.

“If it has to be me, obviously, I will avail myself. I still have the energy. This is a very important city, but for now, we need to be given space to go through our internal processes,” he said.

