By Erik Naki
1 minute read
24 Jul 2023
5:15 am
Politics

‘New’ UDF to be reborn, debate about anti-apartheid body contesting elections

Political activists firmly believe it should be a contender at the polls next year.

Photo for illustration: South Africans cast their votes at the Sandton Fire Station on 1 November 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
New efforts by United Democratic Front (UDF) veterans and activists to organise the celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the ANC-linked anti-apartheid umbrella body should be good news for the governing party, but an expert believes the “new UDF” could become a new pressure group to demand better service delivery from government after next year’s elections. However, some political activists inside and outside the ANC firmly believe the new UDF will contest the elections and could pose a threat to the ANC. This as several former UDF activists and leaders nationwide have begun preparing for the UDF’s 40th birthday next...

