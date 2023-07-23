ANCWL: Bathabile Dlamini suffers blow as she receives least nominations

By Getrude Makhafola

Former minister Bathabile Dlamini came third with the least number of nominations received at the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) conference in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

Dlamini is seeking re-election as the league’s president.

She received 258 branch nominations. The other two contestants for the position – Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe and Thembeka Mchunu netted 1 604 and 796 nominations, respectively.

The former social development minister went into the conference with a social grant scandal and a court conviction hanging over her head.

However, the court’s option of a fine saved her from being disqualified for the leadership race.

Tolashe popular

The league’s delegates made their choices known through songs and chanting of names of their favourite candidates.

The “change” hand sign echoed through the plenary followed by pro-Tolashe chanting.

According to the Sunday Times, there was a push for Dlamini to abandon her presidential campaign and run for chairperson.

Talks between the slates led by Dlamini and Mchunu to find a common ground continued into the night on Saturday.

Tolashe is the Deputy Minister of Women and Youth in the Presidency and is said to enjoy support from the majority of provinces.

The former league president Angie Motshekga backed Tolashe’s campaign against Dlamini.

KZN divided

Meanwhile, ANC’s biggest province KwaZulu-Natal went into the conference torn between Tolashe and Mchunu, the wife of Water Affairs Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Delegates from the province’s major ANCWL regions of eThekwini and Moses Mabhiba were divided between Mchunu and Tolashe, while some regions rallied behind Dlamini.

The former social development minister, who previously had KZN as her stronghold, is regarded as a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma.

The counting of votes at the conference continued until early Sunday.

Results are expected to be announced before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s scheduled closing of the gathering.

