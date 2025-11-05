One‑Stop Border Post Bill: Rise Mzansi urges regional cooperation to curb illegal immigration

The portfolio committee on home affairs recommended that the National Assembly adopt the Bill without amendments.

Rise Mzansi parliamentary whip, Makashule Gana said South Africa does not need to build walls around its borders to stop illegal immigration.

Instead, he has expressed support for the One‑Stop Border Post Bill, which aims to establish a legal framework for creating shared border posts between South Africa and its neighbouring countries.

The Bill provides for the development of common control zones where officials from both countries can enforce their respective national laws in a coordinated and efficient manner.

How the Bill works

Tabled in parliament in September 2024, the Bill defines a one-stop border post as a port of entry jointly operated by two countries at a single location, based on mutual legal and administrative agreements. It outlines procedures for enhanced cooperation, shared risk and information management, and reduced border crossing times.

Each country’s laws will apply equally within the common control zones, ensuring that any violations are addressed through existing bilateral and trade agreements.

Rise Mzansi supports the Bill

Gana was speaking in parliament on Tuesday.

“We must be honest about one thing, our borders are porous. But the solution is not to build a wall between South Africa and her neighbours.

“The success of this Bill depends on partnership and trust among SADC [Southern African Development Community] member states.

“We share borders, economies, and families. If one state fails to manage its documentation processes, the entire region feels the impact,” said Gana.

Gana said this Bill will address challenges that citizens in SADC countries face in obtaining travel documents and other documents necessary for travelling.

“They (immigrants) are victims of weak administrative systems in their own countries, where obtaining a passport or travel document is expensive or nearly impossible.

“For this Bill to succeed, SADC and broader African governments must ensure that their citizens have access to proper travel and identification documents,” he said.

Gana said the South African government has also failed to consistently enforce the country’s laws, leaving citizens exposed to criminal syndicates and leaving migrants vulnerable to a broken, corrupt immigration system.

“This failure is not only embarrassing — it is dangerous. Let us know who and what enters our country. Let it be near-impossible to smuggle anything or anyone across our borders.

“And let it be fair, safe, and simple to enter and stay in our country legally,” he said.

