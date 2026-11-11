Will Panyaza Lesufi be the next ANC president? Premier clears the air on 2027 leadership race

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is serving his last term as ANC president, and the new leader will take over from 2027.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has dismissed speculation about his presidential ambitions, declaring that he is “neither available nor willing” to become the next ANC leader.

This comes as the ANC prepares for its 56th National Elective Conference in December 2027, where a successor to Cyril Ramaphosa will be elected alongside the party’s top seven leadership.

Ramaphosa is serving his last term as ANC president, and the new candidate will take over in 2027.

The months leading up to such conferences have never been without controversy, as members share their intentions to contest positions.

No ambitions

Responding to a poster titled “PL27 Panyaza Lesufi for ANC President”, Lesufi said that his focus is on rebuilding the ANC.

Picture: Supplied

“Those behind this, I politely and respectfully so, request that it be removed. Our focus should be on rebuilding the ANC and the renewal of our movement,” Lesufi said.

I’ve stated on various platforms that I’m neither available for nor willing to take on this responsibility. Our priority is also the unity of the alliance and progressive formations,” he said.

But

However, Lesufi last year said he would not limit his options to just the party’s top seven positions.

“I’m viewing my options. I’ve been in politics since I was 13 years old. If you speak about 2027, it might be far-fetched. Let’s wait. It’s not about contestation; there might be other opportunities that might be opened,” said Lesufi.

“If you’re an activist, there are many things that you can do. To view that as leaving politics is far-fetched. I’m an activist in and out and will never leave the ANC; that’s another important aspect.

“If there are other areas that I’m assigned, either by the party or the government, we’ll attend to that. But leaving politics is not something that I can do. There are many opportunities that one is looking at in terms of the future.”

Patrice Motsepe

In March 2026, The Citizen reported that billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe had also publicly denied that he was campaigning for the leadership of the ANC, describing the rumours as “false and unfounded.”

The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the time said it was concerned that the PM27 campaign was breaking the ANC’s protocol on internal elections.

Some ANC members were seen wearing PM27 t-shirts and regalia, but it is still unclear whether the PM on these materials stands for Motsepe or Paul Mashatile.

The Citizen previously reported that some initially wanted the party’s national chair, Gwede Mantashe, for the number one spot, but he declined because he is over 70.