People’s bae bids farewell: Ndlozi drops the mic, but not the charm

In a heartfelt post on X, Ndlozi thanked the EFF and supporters, saying, "I thank the people's party. I love you all at home."

Dubbed “The people’s bae” for his charm and quick wit, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is known for his sense of humour in his engagement with supporters and critics, often with sharp and clever remarks.

Whether delivering fiery speeches, advocating for economic justice, or dropping cheeky comebacks on social media, this former spokesperson for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has mastered the art of being both sharp and entertaining.

After resigning as MP on Thursday, Ndlozi expressed his appreciation to the party and his supporters on social media.

At the same time, Yazini Tetyana, who served in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature before becoming an MP, handed in his resignation.

The EFF confirmed their resignations in a statement, saying: “The EFF has received the voluntary resignations of Fighter Yazini Tetyana and Fighter Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as representatives of the EFF in the Parliament of South Africa.”

According to the statement, both Ndlozi and Tetyana expressed their gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organisation and the people of South Africa. It stated that the party had accepted their voluntary requests to be released from deployment.

Where is Ndlozi?

After being absent from several party meetings and not showing up to the EFF’s National People’s Assembly (NPA) held as Nasrec in Johannesburg in December, curiosity kicked in. People started wondering where he’d vanished to.

However, briefing the media at the NPA, party leader Julius Malema was clearly agitated by a question about Ndlozi’s whereabouts. “You can discuss it amongst yourselves, but don’t bring it to us. He is not here. We will no longer talk about people who think they are bigger than the party,” Malema stated.

The Citizen understands that the relationship between Malema and Ndlozi went south when Malema found out that Ndlozi had known about former deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s plans to leave the EFF and defect to former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Malema fired back, saying he’d never trust or work with someone who kept secrets from him.

Nevertheless, Ndlozi congratulated the new leadership of the EFF, which was elected during the NPA.

Where to next?

The Citizen previously reported that according to Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst from Nelson Mandela University (NMU), it was only a matter of time before Ndlozi left the EFF. However, it’s uncertain what his next steps will be.

With a PhD in Political Sociology, Ndlozi may pursue an academic career. However, Breakfast said he would have to start as a junior lecturer from scratch.

The question of whether he would join the MK party also arose as some MK party members have been advocating for Ndlozi on social media to leave the EFF and join them. Some had even suggested that he should be forgiven for his harsh comments about Zuma.

Ndlozi aimed at Zuma over everything from the Nkandla homestead renovation scandal to the “nine years of wasted potential” during his presidency.

At the time, Breakfast predicted that Ndlozi would soon part ways with the EFF. However, where he’ll land next is anyone’s guess.

Did he Jump, or was he pushed?

Some social media supporters urged Ndlozi to cut ties with the EFF, as it was clear the bond between him and Malema had crumbled.

After his resignation, people questioned whether Ndlozi and Tetyana were pushed out of the party. Others suggested Malema and the EFF insulted Ndlozi.

Chris van Groove wrote, “Oh, this is so unfortunate. Dr Ndlozi will be a missed force in that parliament.”

Lassy Laden said: “He served well and chose the movement when others left. The insults just got too much.”

Akhona_B expressed her dismay by posting, “I really regret my vote for you guys in last year’s elections. How Julius has treated Dr Ndlozi in the past few months is appalling and disappointing. I’m deeply hurt. ”

Tibla wrote, “He did not resign voluntarily. He was pushed to resign because he was the only one left who was smarter than the leader.”

