Royal drama unfolds: Zulu queen’s court battle over king’s new marriage sparks legal showdown

The Zulu queen argues in court papers that a new marriage would be unlawful and cause family chaos.

Renowned cultural expert Professor Musa Xulu says Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini needs permission from his first wife, Queen Ntokozo ka Mayisela, to get married again.

This comes after the queen approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court to interdict a marriage between the king and another woman.

Reports suggest that the king has already paid lobola and is preparing for a big wedding feast later this month.

In her court papers, the queen suggests that the king would break the law if he took another wife. She also argues that another marriage will cause chaos and turmoil in the family.

Queen Ntokozo and the king are in a civil marriage recognised under South African law.

They are also embroiled in a bitter divorce battle in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

King can’t marry again without the queen’s blessing

Xulu told The Citizen that Zulu culture requires the king to consult with his current wife before taking another one.

“Even if the king was currently married through customary law, he would still need the permission of his first wife or all his wives if he had many,” he said.

Xulu said the king could not legally marry another woman, but he could have symbolic wedding celebrations until his divorce was completed.

“Nobody, including the king, married through civil law, can take another wife. The king cannot take another wife legally. However, he can have a wedding celebration without registering the marriage until his divorce is completed,” Xulu said.

How many wives can the King have?

According to Xulu, polygamy is acceptable in Zulu culture and is a symbol of status and wealth.

“Polygamy is a universal type of marriage which is found in many cultures, such as Muslim culture. In Zulu cultural traditions, having many wives indicates status and the responsibility of increasing one’s offspring. There is nothing ritualistic about it.”

Xulu said that in the past, some Zulu kings ruled without taking a wife.

“A king can have one wife or not have any. Kings Shaka kaSenzangakhona (founder of the current Zulu nation) and Dingane ka Senzangakhona Zulu were both unmarried.”

Zulu king’s marriage could secure the nation’s next heir

Xulu said that, in most instances, the Zulu king would pay lobola from his pocket.

However, he said that if the king were to marry a woman from another kingdom, the chiefs would support him through cattle donations.

The expectation is that this particular wife would produce the heir to the Zulu nation.

“Such a wife gives birth to a kingship successor, her first male child,” he said.

Queen Ntokozo and King Misuzulu were married in 2021. At the time, Misuzulu had not been coronated as the Zulu king. However, they two have children.

