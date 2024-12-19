Ndlozi’s next move? MK party and academia may be a misfit, says analyst

The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party may not be the most suitable place for Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to go to if he leaves the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

This is the opinion of Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst from Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

There is wide speculation that Ndlozi will follow a string of EFF senior leaders who have now joined the MK party.

However, speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, Breakfast said the MK party was built on shaky ground, and its sustainability in South African politics is questionable.

MK party has its own ‘issues’

He said it was clear that the party had some leadership problems despite celebrating one year on the political scene.

“Deputy president of the party John Hlophe spoke about competition among MK members over power and positions. He cautioned them and requested that they be disciplined. There are those issues.”

Breakfast said the MK party seemed to be built around the personality of its leader, former president Jacob Zuma.

He said it was clear that the party would fall into disarray if Zuma were to die or become incapacitated.

“There is too much elevation of Msholozi [Zuma] to the extent that their constitution says the president can make some decisions,” he said.

Malema and Ndlozi’s relationship

At the same time, Breakfast said he believed Ndlozi might not want to offend Julius Malema, Commander in Chief of the EFF, who had allowed him to grow within the party.

Ndlozi was initially hired to become a spokesperson but had grown within the party’s ranks.

“He might not want to be seen as crossing swords with Malema as he might be reminded of how he came to the EFF,” he said.

A life of academia

There is also a suggestion that Ndlozi could go into full-time academia, but Breakfast said that is not lucrative for him.

Ndlozi holds a PhD in political science from the Wits University.

“He has the option of being an academic. The problem with this is that you have to start from scratch and be a junior lecturer,” he said.

Thorny road into the MK party

Some MK party members have been advocating for Ndlozi on social media to leave the EFF and join them.

Some had even suggested that Ndlozi should be forgiven for his harsh comments about Zuma.

Ndlozi had criticised Zuma on several issues. His comments included corruption related to the renovations at his Nkandla homestead and what has been described as nine wasted years of his presidency.

Emotional intelligence or sarcasm from Ndlozi?

Ndlozi has congratulated the new leadership of the EFF, which was elected on Saturday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg during the party’s National People’s Assembly (NPA).

Ndlozi did not advance to a leadership position in the party. He remains an ordinary member of his branch in Orange Farm.

Breakfast said there are two ways of looking at Ndlozi’s congratulatory message.

“There was some sarcasm there. There was some assertion that they are not holding grudges, which is sarcastic.

“I am sure there have been people in the MK [party] that have contacted him.”

Breakfast said what he is sure about is that Ndlozi will soon leave the EFF. However, he said he could choose to go in any direction.

