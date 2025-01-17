Blitzboks star Stedman Gans still dreams of playing for the Springboks

The former Blitzbok speedster said his teammate Kurt-Lee Arendse served as inspiration as he too aimed to make the leap to the national XV-man side.

Former Sevens star and current Bulls flyer, Stedman Gans said “like every South African kid”, he had dreams of playing for the Springboks, and that has never changed.

This comes from someone who had a sensational career at the Blitzboks between 2017 and 2022, captaining the national Sevens team in tournaments in Hamilton and Sydney in 2020 – earning a runner-up finish at the latter.

In March of that year, his side won the tournament in Los Angeles and he was named player of the match in the final against Fiji after he helped them overturn a 19–0 deficit into a 29–24 win.

Gans was named SA Rugby Sevens Player of the Year in 2020.

But the lightning-quick centre said his dreams for playing for the national XV-man side has never dwindled.

“I think every player in South Africa wants to play for the Springboks. That’s the ultimate dream,” the 27-year-old said.

Gans says Arendse serves as inspiration

Referring to another Bulls speedster, Gans said he could be encouraged by Kurt-Lee Arendse’s transition from the Blitzboks to the Springboks.

“When you have guys so close to you and they manage to make the jump it shows you that it is possible. Whenever I spend time with him [Arendse] I try to learn something.”

He said Springbok players at the Bulls serve as inspiration for everyone else to keep working hard.

“I think when it is your time and you are ready for it, it will happen. It’s just my job to put my head down, work hard and see what happens in the future.”

Facing off against Jeremy Ward would be ‘lekker’

Gans said it would be “lekker” facing off against South African centre Jeremy Ward, who will play for Stade Français when the Bulls and the French side play in their final Champions Cup pool match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The pair played for the Junior Boks in 2016 and 2017.

But Gans will be all business on the day as the Bulls look to win by a comfortable margin to earn a fifth-place finish and drop into the Challenge Cup, which the Sharks won last season.

