‘They’re throwing him to the wolves’: Phalatse on Gwamanda’s ‘suspicious’ arrest

Phalatse says Gwamanda could have received political protection since a warrant for his arrest was out in May.

Former Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse has questioned the timing of the arrest of the City’s Member of Mayoral Committee (MMC) of Community Development Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda was arrested last week Friday in connection to a failed investment and funeral insurance company he ran between 2011 and 2012.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, Phalatse said she believed that the timing of the arrest leaves more questions than answers since the warrant of arrest for Gwamanda was issued in May.

“I am concerned about the process to come to where I feel like there was some foul play.

This just does not make sense if a warrant of arrest is issued in May and Kabelo was mayor at the time, surely, he was not difficult to locate.”

‘Thrown to the wolves’

Phalatse said she believed that Gwamanda was being “thrown to the wolves”.

“Considering the timing of the arrest, I believe there had been political interference. They are done with him, it’s almost as if he enjoyed protection.

“They needed him and now that they are done with him, they are throwing him to the wolves.”

Some news reports suggest that Gwamanda was in Brazil when police were looking for him.

Gwamanda, an Al-Jama-ah councilor was elected as Johannesburg mayor in May 2023. He succeeded another Al-Jama-ah mayor, Thapelo Amad, who lasted less than three months.

Al-Jama-ah ‘running a spaza shop’

During her time as Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus leader, Phalatse led the victims of the failed company to open cases at the Protea North Police Station. She said she felt vindicated.

“They tried suing me when I tried pursuing this. That political party is running a spaza shop. They are not serious about public office.”

Phalatse said some of the victims of the scam suffered major financial losses and were battling to recover.

“The scam was big. There are a lot of people involved. He was targeting professionals like people that work for the military.”

Phalatse says the most sensible thing for Gwamanda to do was resign.

“The fact that he became mayor in the first place is an indictment on those that put him in office including the ANC and the EFF and whoever was part of that decision, they must take responsibility.”

Phalatse blames ANC-EFF

Phalatse blamed the African National Congress (ANC)-Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition for the appointment of “poor quality” mayors after the DA left office in Johannesburg.

She claimed the coalition appointed “proxy” mayors as part of a co-governing agreement they had.

“To realise just how low we have stooped in the types of leaders we have entrusted the city to is sad. It’s like we have lost our sense of what Johannesburg is.”

Hendricks also raises suspicions over Gwamanda’s arrest

Al-Jama-ah leader and Deputy Minister of Social Development Ganief Hendricks was also suspicious of the timing.

He said the arrest happened after Gwamanda was appointed to the government of national unity (GNU) Clearing House committee and as MMC for community development.

He said it also came as Al-Jama-ah defended the renaming of Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive.

Gwamanda blames it on race

Meanwhile, in a video message posted on his X account on Sunday, Gwamanda said his arrest indicated a problem between black people from the township and the law.

“In South Africa, it’s a possibility that none of us can avoid regardless of the path you choose.

“The fact of the matter is the relationship that South Africans have with law enforcement is a relationship that needs to be worked on.”