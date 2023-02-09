Eric Naki
Political Editor
9 Feb 2023
Politics

Ramaphosa could add new soldiers against political enemies to his Cabinet

Eric Naki

Mashatile was powerful before and after the ANC’s elective conference last year and may want to succeed Ramaphosa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Nigel Sibanda
Two potential appointees to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet do not have good track records – but they may get new positions as reinforcements in his fight against his enemies in the ANC. Political analyst Sandile Swana said the soon-to-be deputy president Paul Mashatile and former Gauteng MEC for economic development and ex-Joburg mayor Parks Tau, who is touted as a potential replacement for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, had messed up in their previous jobs. Mashatile 'powerful' before and after conference And both former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and ANC second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa would...

