Paul Mashatile sworn in as MP ahead of expected Cabinet reshuffle

Citizen Reporter

Paul Mashatile was on Monday sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP), clearing the way for him to replace David Mabuza as South Africa’s deputy president.

Four new MPs

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, outgoing Gauteng MEC for economic development Parks Tau, and newly-elected ANC second deputy secretary general Maropene Ramokgopa were also sworn in as MPs.

Mr Paul Mashatile has just been sworn in as new Member of the National Assembly by the Speaker of the National Assembly pic.twitter.com/lNjtVxMWOr— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 6, 2023

Speaking after he was sworn in by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Mashatile said the new MPs will be briefed by the ANC’s chief whip about their new responsibilities.

“We will serve with dignity and respect whatever tasks we are given,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Pouncing cat’ David Mabuza has another hand to play

Cabinet reshuffle

Mashatile’s swearing in as a MP comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet.

For weeks, Mashatile has been tipped as the person set to take Deputy President David Mabuza’s seat.

The Presidency, however, has been tight-lipped on changes expected to take place in the Cabinet.

Mashatile would not have been able to be appointed to Cabinet before being sworn in as an MP.

Mashatile was nominated by the ANC to fill the seat of ANC MP Tshilidzi Munyai, who handed in his resignation in January.

ALSO READ: Cabinet reshuffle: President has tough task ahead

David Mabuza

Mabuza has made it clear he wants to relinquish his role as deputy president after failing to declining his nomination for another term as deputy president at the ANC elective conference in Nasrec.

Mabuza’s nomination came from the floor. At the time, political analysts said he had lost the support of branches while he fulfilled his role in the Presidency.

On Sunday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that Ramaphosa had asked Mabuza to delay his resignation until “the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised”.

Mabuza, at his brother’s burial service in Mpumalanga on Saturday, confirmed he had already submitted his resignation.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa asks Mabuza not to quit ‘until modalities of his departure are finalised’