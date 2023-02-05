Ramaphosa asks Mabuza not to quit ‘until modalities of his departure are finalised’

Thapelo Lekabe

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked David Mabuza to remain in his position as the country’s deputy president until “the modalities of his departure” from office are finalised.

“Deputy President Mabuza has expressed his desire to step down from his position, following the outcome of the governing party’s leadership elections in December 2022.

“However, President Ramaphosa has requested the deputy president to remain in his role until such time the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said in a short statement to The Citizen.

Mabuza confirms resignation

This follows Mabuza’s confirmation on Saturday that he has tendered his resignation as the country’s second-in-command, following widespread speculation that he had stepped down.

Speaking at his brother’s funeral in Mpumalanga, Mabuza said he was stepping down to make way for newly elected African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile to take over his place at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

He said Ramaphosa would officially announce his resignation to the nation.

“The president will announce that Mabuza has left. I promised you that I will respect the president until I leave. I hope that those who are coming in will also respect the president,” said Mabuza.

Mabuza failed to make a comeback as the ANC’s deputy president after declining nomination for the position at the governing party’s 55th national elective conference in December.

Ramaphosa is widely expected to reshuffle his Cabinet sometime this month, and Mashatile is set to be sworn in this week as a Member of Parliament (MP).

This after he was nominated by the ANC to fill the seat of former ANC MP, Tshilidzi Munyai, who tendered his resignation last week.

