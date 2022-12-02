‘Ramaphosa can’t be told by criminals to leave’ – ANC criticises James Motlatsi for Phala Phala remarks

Faizel Patel

The African National Congress (ANC) on Friday said it was shocked by comments made by businessman James Motlatsi surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala scandal.

Motlatsi is a close friend of Ramaphosa from his days as a trade unionist.

Speaking to 702’s Clement Manyatela on Friday, Motlatsi said Ramaphosa told him that he was going to resign and fight from the outside.

Attack on Ramaphosa

Manyatela said Motlatsti told Ramaphosa: “No don’t resign, this is an attack on you. You can’t be told by criminals to leave.”

BREAKING : Cyril Ramaphosa’s close friend James Motlatsi tells me on #TheCMShow on @Radio702 that Ramaphosa told him he is gonna resign & fight from outside. He says he told Ramaphosa “no don’t resign, this is an attack on you. You can’t told by criminals to leave”.— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) December 2, 2022

The ANC has taken offence to the remarks made by Motlatsti.

“While the ANC holds no right or authority to dictate personal relations it is insensitive and rather disappointing that someone of his statue can make such reckless insinuations at a time when the movement and the country are faced with a dilemma emanating from the parliamentary Section89 report on the Phala Phala saga.

Withdraw remarks

The ANC has called on Motlatsti to withdraw his remarks.

“Mr Motlatsi’s unfortunate remarks are devoid of organisational commitment to free, robust and impersonal engagement on any matter. We call on Mr. Motlatsi, who is also a veteran activist, to consider withdrawing his unfortunate divisive remarks which are harmful and hurting to our movement.”

“The same goes to others who may be tempted to engage of such public spat,” the party said.

Ramaphosa absent

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa was conspicuously absent at the ANC’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting amid speculation he could resign.

NEC members arrived at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon, where the meeting was expected to discuss Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal.

Phala Phala report

A report released by the independent Section 89 panel on Wednesday found Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to, after it was alleged that he sought to cover up the theft of more than $4 million from his Phala Phala game farm.

The panel said that in light of the information placed before it, it concluded that on the face of it, the president may have violated the Constitution.

