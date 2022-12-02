Lunga Mzangwe
Journalist
3 minute read
2 Dec 2022
4:55 am
Politics

Knives are out for Ramaphosa in ‘ANC madhouse’, but stepping aside ‘problematic’

Mabuza's media liaison officer Matshepo Seedat dismissed any claims he would take over from Ramaphosa if forced to step aside.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Neil McCartney
The knives are out for President Cyril Ramaphosa and the “ANC snakes are biting each other”. So says leading political analyst Xolani Dube, who has described the ANC as a “bunch of confused fools” in a madhouse. His remarks came after the Section 89 panel report found that Ramaphosa has “a case to answer” in connection with the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. “In a madhouse, nothing is predictable because they do things on an impulse. A madhouse is very chaotic. You will never understand what is happening in the ANC even if you try to analyse...

