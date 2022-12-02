Open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa: Do the honourable thing over Phala Phala

Mandla Mthembu

Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa,

Following the release of the report by the parliamentary independent panel on Wednesday which concluded that you have a case to answer over the Phala Phala farm theft, it would be in your best interest to protect the image of South Africa and whatever is left on the ANC’s credibility.

The scandal is threatening the stability of your presidency and the country, and it will be in your best interest to do the most honourable thing.

The issue is taking a lot of your time and it would be prudent to consider taking some time off to focus your attention to dealing with this matter. It is understood that some of those close to your inner circle might be encouraging you to stay on as president and put on a fight. But do you think it is worth it?

We all know that those who are adamant that you stay on, do so only to serve their interests of keeping their cushy jobs. And as for you, we know you don’t need the job of being president anyway. You can still be well off without living at Mahlamba Ndlopfu.

With this country grappling the three societal problems of poverty, unemployment and inequality, it is of utmost importance that you give the ANC a chance to focus on its role of governing the country without spending too much attention on issues of step aside and what action must be taken against you.

ALSO READ: ‘Sense of urgency’ to deal with Phala Phala, says ANC as Ramaphosa no-show at NEC meeting

The ANC cannot afford to waste time on such discussions that are not at the centre of addressing the brutal challenges of ordinary South Africans.

This is now bigger than you. It is now time that you think about the soul and integrity of the ANC. It is not the time to be selfish but for you to think about the future generation that is yet to inherit the ANC.

Don’t sacrifice the ANC and ultimately your career. For if you hold on, I don’t think the ANC voters will save you from embarrassment come 2024. Or who knows, maybe even the ANC branch delegates might deny you a second term in the upcoming conference.

You have done your best in trying to renew and unite the ANC. You have taken steps to ensure that the corrupt are dealt with. But now is not the time to reverse the unity you’ve worked so hard to forge. Don’t let your stay in power jeopardise that, don’t allow yourself to be remembered as a president who tore the ANC into insurmountable division.

You don’t want to be the last ANC president whose name is associated with the demise of the party.

Help the ANC make the right choice of making sure that you leave with your dignity intact. For if you don’t, you will give the ANC the choice to impeach you or lead a motion of no confidence against you in parliament. And now, do we want that sir?

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s demise likely to scupper state capture crackdown

But even if that never happens and the ANC protects you, you will do disservice to the organisation because that posture will do nothing but diminish the ANC’s standing within society.

So, Mr President, please show us that you’re a leader who believes in selflessness, sacrifice and service by putting the ANC and South Africa first.

Just do the honourable thing and resign. Saving yourself and the ANC from disgrace will be a final act that we will all honour you for.

Choosing integrity over selfishness is what makes one a great leader.

Your humble citizen.