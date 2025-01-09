WATCH: Ramaphosa says due processes followed to expel Zuma

Zuma, who was expelled last year after forming the MK party, wrote a letter to the ANC demanding that his membership be reinstated.

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said all due processes to expel former president Jacob Zuma were followed according to the party’s constitution

Zuma, who was expelled last year after forming the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK), wrote a letter to the ANC demanding that his membership be reinstated.

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about Jaxob Zuma’s letter

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said all due processes to expel former president Jacob Zuma were followed according to the party’s constitution. #JacobZuma #CyrilRamaphosa #ANC Vid: SABC @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/C1hTmHyo01 — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) January 9, 2025

Zuma letter

This despite the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal (NDCA) upholding the decision of the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC to expel him.

In the letter dated 8 January, his lawyers said Zuma would pursue legal action if the ANC fails to address his concerns and reinstate him by 31 January 2025.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mbalula calls Zuma ‘mischievous and ridiculous old man’ after he sent letter to ANC

Ramaphosa to read Zuma letter

Speaking to journalists outside the Dulcie September Civic Centre in Cape Town on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said he has not yet seen Zuma’s letter challenging his expulsion from the ANC.

“Disciplinary processes in the ANC have been conducted, done and dusted. So, I have not seen the letter but all I can say is that we’ve followed due process and the secretary general (Fikile Mbalula) has been absolutely proper and correct in the way that he has led the interpretation and execution of our constitution.

“So, we will read the letter as we should and we will also take a view of the letter, but the disciplinary processes have been done in accordance with our constitution,” Ramaphosa said.

‘Liar’

On Wednesday, Mbalula called Zuma a “liar” and said he deliberately chose the ANC’s 113th birthday to send his ‘love letter’ demanding that he be reinstated as a party member.

“He had an opportunity to send his love letter many days ago. He didn’t, but he chose this day. That’s how he works, that’s how he operates, mischievous, uncouth, a ridiculous, old man who basically thrives on disunity for his own self-interest.

“That’s what he does. He doesn’t serve South Africa, he doesn’t serve the ANC, doesn’t serve our people. He serves himself, and only himself,” Mbalula said.

The ANC officially severed ties with the MK party leader in July last year after the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) resolved to expel him following a disciplinary hearing held on 23 July in his absence.

ALSO READ: Jacob Zuma demands to be reinstated as an ANC member