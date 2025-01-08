Politics

By Faizel Patel

8 Jan 2025

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma demands to be reinstated as an ANC member

Zuma's expulsion came after his public declaration of support for the MK party ahead of the elections

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images

Former President Jacob Zuma has demanded the reinstatement of his African National Congress (ANC) membership.

Zuma’s lawyers have written to ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday saying his expulsion as a member of ANC was “unlawful”

“We are instructed to inform you that the aforesaid expulsion was illegal and/or in breach of both the ANC Constitution and/or the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa for various grounds,” his lawyers KMNS Attorney’s argued.

*This is a developing story, please refresh for more.

African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula Jacob Zuma

