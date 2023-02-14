‘Five disastrous years’: Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ turned into false dawn – Steenhuisen

Thapelo Lekabe

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen launched a blistering attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership of the country since he came into office in 2018.

2023 Sona debate

Steenhuisen, speaking on Tuesday during the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall, described Ramaphosa as a failed leader who is “too weak, too indecisive and too cowardly” to make bold decisions to move South Africa forward.

The leader of the official opposition party said Ramaphosa’s predecessor, Jacob Zuma, presided over “nine wasted years” during his time in office, while Ramaphosa had presided over “five disastrous years”.

“If you thought we ‘lost some gains’ under Zuma, then under this administration, we have only gained losses,” said Steenhuisen.

SA’s energy crisis

Steenhuisen said South Africa spent a total of six days under load shedding in 2018, when Ramaphosa took the helm at the Union Buildings.

“Since then [2018], it has gone up every year – first to 22 days, then 35 days, then 48 days. Last year, it grew to 157 days.

“Sadly, it looks like 2023 is going to smash that shameful record. Already this year, we have had over 1 000 consecutive hours of load shedding and counting,” he said.

With the country’s myriad socioeconomic challenges, the DA leader said Ramaphosa’s popular Thuma Mina (send me) slogan was an empty slogan.

“Yes, the new dawn was a cruel mirage. Yes, Phala Phala [scandal] showed us who he really is.

“Yes, we too wonder why he is still doing this job because it is now quite clear Ramaphosa has failed.”

‘History overtook Ramaphosa’

Steenhuisen further said the president’s Sona last Thursday was a chance for him to redeem himself, but he failed to do so.

“Last Thursday will forever be remembered as the day that history overtook President Ramaphosa.

“By failing to listen to the cries of the people and doubling down on the failed ideology of state control that caused the crisis in our country, the government has effectively deserted us.”

