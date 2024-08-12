Daily news update: MK party instability, Janusz Waluś attacker, Gauteng school placements, and more

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Former president Jacob Zuma addresses supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) at the Alexandra Stadium on 7 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images

In today’s news update, an analyst has cautioned that the MK party’s current direction could potentially lead to internal instability, while the inmate internally charged with the stabbing of Janusz Waluś in prison has been moved.

Furthermore, the Gauteng Department of Education has announced an extension for the deadline to apply for school placements.

News Today: 11 August 2024

‘Ill treatment’ of MK party members creating instability

Supporters of MK Party at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Political analyst Levy Ndou said it is not surprising that there is constant change in the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party because it is a fledgling organisation.

On Thursday, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said 18 party members had been removed from its National Assembly list.

Hunger strike, 18 months later: Inmate who stabbed Janusz Waluś transferred from C-Max prison

Janusz Waluś, Chris Hani’s killer during his amnesty hearing at Benoni Town Hall. Picture: Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive

The inmate who allegedly stabbed late struggle stalwart Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Waluś, in prison has been transferred to a different correctional facility.

This is according to Correctional Services Minister, Pieter Groenewald.

Deadline for 2025 Gauteng school placements extended, parents urged to apply

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

The Gauteng Department of Education has extended the deadline for parents to apply for grade one and eight placements in public schools.

Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane indicated he was aware of complaints from parents about the system being down on 9 and 10 August.

Former ANC employee says he’s a scapegoat for Ezulweni as party guns for his pension – report

General views of the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC’s former financial manager, Nhlanhla Mabaso, is prepared to fight in court as the party targets his pension to recoup some of the R150 million it had to pay Ezulweni Investments for election posters.

Ezulweni Investments supplied election posters and banners to the ANC ahead of the 2019 elections, but was never paid for it.

95 Libyan nationals to be sent back home?

An armed South African Police Service (Saps) officer stands near the entrance to a farm where they detained 95 Libyan nationals for receiving training at a secret military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. (Photo by Phil Magakoe / AFP)

The 95 Libyans arrested at an alleged military training camp in Mpumalanga could reportedly be deported back to their homeland without facing criminal charges.

The Libyans were arrested on 26 July, following a raid carried out by law enforcement at a farm in White River registered as a security training facility.

Concern over missing dockets and unresolved crimes in SA

A sign to the entrance to the Olievenhoutbosch Police station in Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has raised concerned about the high number of missing dockets and unresolved cases at police stations across the country.

In May, former Minister of Police Bheki Cele disclosed in a parliamentary reply that since the 2018/2019 financial year, over 5.4 million case dockets had been closed without resolution due to a lack of evidence or leads.

More than a dozen cars destroyed in Tshwane scrapyard fire

Several cars were destroyed by a fire at a Pretoria scrapyard. Picture: X/@CityTshwane

A fire at a scrapyard in Pretoria led to more than a dozen cars being destroyed on Saturday afternoon.

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department said the fire broke out at an outbuilding in Malie Street, Booysens, at around 3pm.

Zwane and Mokoena extend Sundowns stay

Teboho Mokoena has signed a new contract with Mamelodi Sundowns (Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that captain Themba Zwane and midfielder Teboho Mokoena have signed new extension to their contract.

The 34-year-old’s Zwane’s contract with the league champions ended last month, but the club have retained him for the 2024/25 season

Oldknow leads marathon runners home as Team SA close Olympic campaign

The SA women’s marathon team (Gerda Steyn, Cian Oldknow and Irvette van Zyl) after the 42km race at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Anton Geyser

South Africa’s campaign came to a close at the Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday, with Cian Oldknow leading a trio of athletes across the line in the women’s marathon.

Oldknow, running only her third competitive marathon, took 32nd position in the 42km race in 2:30:29.

