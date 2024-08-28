‘Some crime is done by foreign nationals’ but give Dada a chance says ANC

The ANC in Johannesburg says Morero made the controversial remaks because of frustration

As hundreds marched to Joburg mayor Dada Morero’s office to demand jobs amid his suggestion that foreigners be hired as metro police officers, the ANC said calls for him to be removed over his utterances are impulsive.

Morero, who is also the ANC’s regional chair, apologised for his comments. But fierce backlash saw a petition started to have the mayor recalled. The petition got over 10 000 signatures within a day of its launch.

ANC spokesperson Masilo Serekele told The Citizen the party had noted calls from certain quarters for Morero to resign as the number one citizen.

“People must allow the regional chairperson some space. We appeal that they give the mayor enough time to execute the plans that the ANC has for the City of Johannesburg,” he said.

Morero’s apology was sufficient

Soweto residents on Wednesday marched through the city of Johannesburg with their CVs in hand.

Serekele admitted Morero’s proposal was insensitive because of the high unemployment among locals, but said the matter should now “be closed”

“The regional chair has apologized. I do not think the ANC is planning to do anything that the regional chair has proposed,” he said.

He also the mayor’s comments came amid crime, sometimes committed by foreigners, in the city.

“In his frustration, he made that suggestion which the Regional Executive Committee felt was unattainable and undesirable given the crisis that we are facing in the country of crime and unemployment. Of which we believe some crime is done by foreign nationals,” he said.

Serekele would not confirm suspicions that Morero could be facing opposition from a faction inside the ANC that was leading calls for his removal.

“We have not done any investigation into this, so we have not had enough time to assess the situation. For now, it’s too early to tell what is happening,” he said.

