Rise Mzansi gives new hope to those on the fringe of society

After years of discrimination and oppression, minority groups and communities are finally being given hope by Rise Mzansi.

Leaders of traditional healers, members of the queer community and people living with disabilities say they have new hope that change is on the cards.

During the party’s manifesto launch at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Saturday, leader Songezo Zibi promised the attendees (Risers) jobs, quality education, land, food, subsidies, secure borders, the end of corruption, crime and inequality among others, as the party geared up for its first national elections since its birth nine months ago.

Fight day and night

In his main address, Zibi said the party would fight day and night to restore people’s dignity and ensure that they benefitted from government.

“We will fight for land with piped water for those who want to grow their food or to build their own homes; discounts on selected foods for Sassa grant recipients; and a job seeker’s grant for those who are looking for work but have no means to do so,” he said.

This appealed to many in the audience who had come from the poor communities around Gauteng.

Dieketseng Moatlane from Katlehong said: “We need someone or a party that will, for the first time, put its people first; a party that understands our struggles.”

She said Rise Mzansi was prioritising all issues because it had consulted widely.

“The leader addressed issues around early childhood development programmes in our communities, which we really need to look into. But he didn’t stop at that, he addressed issues of safety and security for everyone, including queer people,” she said.

‘Hard for us to seek help’

Miss Queer Gauteng’s second runner-up, Ryan Kachuwa, echoed the sentiment.

He said despite the ANC promising to protect and serve the community by educating nurses and police officers, among others, about the queer community and how to cater to it, they were still ill-treated when the were in need of help.

“When we go to clinics we still have to explain ourselves, who we are, our sexuality and why we identify the way we do to get assistance,” he said.

“This makes it hard for us to seek help, even at police stations, when we get assaulted. This, in turn, prompts many attacks and violence against us that goes unpunished,” said Kachuwa.

Khanyiso Khoba from Braamfischer Phase 4 Soweto said although strides had been made for people living with disabilities, “they still only cater for a select few. Not all people living with disabilities get hired for jobs, not all of us get proper education, and while I had never heard of Rise Mzansi before today, it sounds promising that they are planning to prioritise us as well.”

Khoba said the party was recommended to him by a friend in the area where he lives.

“I will also recommend it to others. They should definitely consider Rise because it is not just promising us things, but has been going around communities and actually making a change,” he said.

Rebuild

Marianne Masemene, 78, from Soshanguve said Rise Mzansi had rebuilt her daughter’s home after it had caught fire.

“I’m not here because someone said something, I’m here because I know what Rise is capable of. I’ve seen it at work with my own family,” she said.

“This party didn’t hesitate to make sure we were helped, it didn’t even take a month or anything over that. They heard what happened and followed up their promises with actions without having to be reminded.”

Traditional healer Dithako Finti said he was confident the party would deliver on its promises, following its previous consultations with members of the traditional healers’ community.