Rise Mzansi gets nod to contest in 2024 elections

"The way is now open for Rise Mzansi to contest the national elections in every province next year," Songezo Zibi said.

Party leader Songezo Zibi speaks at the launch of new political movement “Rise Mzansi”, 19 April, at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The voting ballot paper will be longer in 2024 as Rise Mzansi joins the list of political parties contesting in the elections.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi, during a media briefing this week, said the IEC had given his party the greenlight, two weeks ago.

“Two Fridays ago, the IEC informed us that it has approved our application to register as a political party. The way is now open for Rise Mzansi to contest the national elections in every province next year,” he said.

ALSO READ: SA is becoming ‘one-party state’

Zibi said the party was invited to join the multiparty charter but declined.

“While Rise Mzansi is having cordial conversations with other political parties, it believes the multiparty charter was established to fight the ANC and EFF and that is not what the party is interested in because South Africans want solutions to the problems they are facing daily,” he said.

People’s convention

Zibi said the party will host a People’s Convention from October 6-8, where it will talk about the socio-economic challenges facing the country and how to address them.

Some of the themes to be discussed include family, community, governance, economic recovery, justice, inclusivity, nation-building and climate change.

Zibi said the People’s Convention was influncedd by conversations the party has had with the public.

“Governance is a response to matters pertaining to electoral reform, immigration, fighting corruption, political accountability, fixing the public service, and the structure and size of cabinet,” said Zibi.

“South Africa spends nearly R30 billion a month paying interest on debt. Transnet pays R1 billion a month on a collapsing balance sheet, all because the money was stolen. This needs to change.

“Let us face it, South Africa does not have a national identity. We do not have a national character. We are a country of low standards, mediocrity and pointless outrage because we do not feel strongly enough about the issues that destroy the positive aspects of what it means to be a South African.”

READ MORE: New political parties must find ways to govern with the voter in mind