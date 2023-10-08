‘The fight is on’ – Rise Mzansi leader says party wants to make SA better ‘in one generation’

'Now is the time to fight for what we deserve,' Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi told delegates.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has stressed that his social democratic party looks to improve the quality of life for South Africans instead of not delivering on its promises.

Zibi delivered his closing remarks on the final day of the Rise Mzansi People’s Convention at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The three-day policy conference was held with an aim to lure voters in the build-up to the 2024 general elections.

‘The future looks bright’

Addressing delegates on Sunday, Zibi said the “old days” of parties filling up stadiums with supporters only to make “false promises” and sell their “exaggerated achievements” have come to an end.

“We must tell those who think we are political service providers they must choose from, that those days are over,” he said on Sunday.

The Rise Mzansi leader said he believed the country was divided “between those who want to fight for what they believe in and those who want to wait a little longer even as people suffer”.

“We are looking for those who are sick and tired of being sick and tired. We are looking for the brave. We are looking for warriors.

“The fight is on, and it shall not stop until we get what we deserve. This fight will not end until those who came before us stop turning in their graves because the future looks bright,” Zibi said.

“We must go to every South African who remains unsure, afraid, skeptical and cynical, and say that now is the time to wake up. Now is the time to fight for what we deserve,” the Rise Mzansi leader continued.

Zibi said Rise Mzansi’s mission was to “build the South Africa we deserve in one generation”.

He said his party would stand for a constitutional democracy, where “the constitution is the supreme law and the people govern”.

“We are guided by our values of freedom, equality, justice, solidarity and integrity. We are committed to our vision to reset South Africa and build a safe, prosperous, equal, and united society where everyone can live a happy and dignified life.”

‘Injustices’

Zibi recognised South Africa’s “painful past of violence, dispossession, and apartheid” whose injustices were still yet to be resolved.

“The great hope, dreams and commitments of the 1994 democracy breakthrough have been betrayed by successive governments.

“The people of South Africa are talented, visionary, and hard working. They deserve a country that is led by the best available leaders committed to building this beautiful country.”

The former journalist further said his party, should it come into power, promises to eradicate poverty, end racism, end inequality, and create employment for citizens.

“We will elect the most capable and ethical leaders to represent South Africans in all our institutions of democracy. We note that the scourge of violence and its trauma needs urgent action if South Africa is to succeed. We commit that our democratic government will include the active involvement of social movements and civil society,” Zibi added.

We told South Africa we would meet for three days and co-create.



We delivered on that commitment.



We told South Africa we would meet for three days and co-create.

We delivered on that commitment.

Before his speech, Zibi addressed Rise Mzansi supporters as they cheered on him.

“No more spending money on VIP protection units when our communities are unsafe. No more men demanding to sleep with women so that they can have a job. Today, we change South Africa,” he said.