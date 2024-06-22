Rising to the occasion: RISE Mzansi joins the ranks of GNU

RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi announced on Saturday that his party has opted to join the government of national unity (GNU).

In the latest political development, RISE Mzansi has become the ninth party to officially join the government of national unity (GNU).

The political newcomer garnered two seats in the National Assembly (NA) and one seat in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature following the country’s national and provincial elections last month.

RISE Mzansi latest party to join GNU

RISE Mzansi leader and former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi, announced on Saturday morning that his party signed the Statement of Intent on Friday, 21 June to finalise its approach to an inclusive government.

The GNU is being formulated by the African National Congress (ANC) following the 29 May general election in which the party lost its absolute majority in Parliament.

UDM, FF Plus also in the fold

RISE Mzansi’s move follows hot on the heels of the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) joining the coalition on Thursday this week and Bantu Holomisa’s United Democratic Movement (UDM) on Friday.

The government of national unity also consists of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), the GOOD Party and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC).

Joining GNU: RISE Mzansi national leadership collective decision

RISE Mzansi believes the GNU offers it a chance to implement its key manifesto issues. It however emphasised that its participation will remain dependent on its principles.

“Since 9 June 2024, RISE Mzansi has been consulting various political parties and stakeholders to inform our decisions on how best to participate in shaping South Africa’s future in a changed political environment,” Zibi said on Saturday.

“In essence, these discussions have involved whether or not to participate in the proposed government of national unity and national dialogue, and the implications of either choice,” the party leader continued.

Yesterday [Friday], the RISE Mzansi national leadership collective met to discuss a final approach to the government of national unity.

“The sitting of the national leadership collective followed our initial approach, which was to ensure that the first sitting of the National Assembly elected a speaker, deputy speaker and president to ensure constitutional, democratic and social stability,” Zibi added.

“In yesterday’s meeting, the national leadership collective decided that RISE Mzansi should form part of the GNU and national dialogue to ensure that the aspirations and hopes of the people who elected us to serve are heard.”

‘South Africans deserve legislation of a high quality’ – Zibi

“Through the election campaign we were clear and consistent in saying that in our constitutional architecture, the work of Parliament and provincial legislatures is as important as the government executive. South Africans deserve legislation of a high quality,” Zibi said.

Oppenheimer funding

RISE Mzansi became a hot topic of discussion ahead of the general election when it came to light that it received am eye-watering R15 million donation from the Oppenheimer family’s mining fortune.