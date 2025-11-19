SA’s G20 role elevates its global standing – expert

The country’s G20 presidency has allowed it to shape conversations on global resilience and inclusive growth.

Hosting the G20 summit has significantly elevated South Africa’s global standing, as the country has earned respect from key international players – a key benefit for the country, according to an expert.

International relations analyst Jan Venter, from North-West University, said South Africa’s position was largely boosted by backdoor diplomacy from several Western nations that chose to disregard the US boycott of the summit and instead supported Pretoria, especially after US President Donald Trump’s decision not to attend.

This, together with the growing consensus for multilateralism as a means to solve international problems, has led South Africa to prove itself a leader in many aspects of the international arena.

Venter said SA’s status has improved significantly since it assumed the presidency of the G20 last year.

“South Africa has, to a large extent, distinguished itself as a leader in the group despite being the smallest economy among those nations. We are a country that stood up to Donald Trump and not many countries can do that,” he said.

ALSO READ: G20: SA’s role as bridge between developed and emerging economies

Progress during South Africa’s G20 presidency

This week, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said of the 133 official G20 scheduled meetings, 130 have already taken place, with the fourth sherpa track meeting to form the agenda, social summit and leaders’ summit set to conclude in Johannesburg this week.

He said South Africa’s G20 presidency was anchored on four overarching priorities: strengthening disaster resilience and response; ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries; mobilising finance for a just energy transition; and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Venter said that among the net benefits of the G20 were climate change, the world’s economic systems and multilateralism but, more importantly, a general realisation among nations that the international system must transform.

This was boosted by the fact that the US and Europe might be drifting apart since Trump took office and that Europe was becoming increasingly important and finding a new voice independent of America.

Additionally, the emergence of a new world order, which China is likely to dominate, would give South Africa impetus to grow in stature as part of the global south, which strived for sovereign equality.

“The South African and European voices are voices of moderation and development and investment in Africa is seen as essential. Despite what Trump is saying, we are more connected than before as a world.

“While Trump seems to be going it alone, all other countries have realised they have to stick together.

“It’s not a world where you can self-isolate or go it alone politically or socially,” Venter said.

ALSO READ: G20 spinoffs will manifest down the line – experts

South Africa’s influence amid domestic constraints

The main benefit of the G20 is that many countries reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism for problem-solving.

While the analyst was reluctant to describe South Africa as a voice of Africa, Venter said the country has definitely become a pertinent voice in the international system that other countries pay attention to.

But despite its elevated status, SA’s economy has grown weaker, so has its infrastructure development and its ability to project power due to its declining defence strength and low economic growth.

US absence and political tensions

The summit, scheduled to start on Saturday and end on Sunday, will be overshadowed by the absence of the US.

But independent analyst Sandile Swana said Trump decided to boycott after realising that SA was refusing to toe the American line.

By pulling out at the last moment, the US president was attempting to rock the boat to spoil the summit for SA.

Referring to Trump’s stayaway, Venter said: “For me, it’s a case of an empty vessel making the loudest noise. The G20 summit is going ahead and people are eager to participate and debate urgent issues like climate change and investments in the global south.”

He said SA’s role at the summit would be underlined.

“People in government and strategists realised that we are faced with global problems that need global solutions and forums and the G20 facilitates just that,” said Venter.

NOW READ: Ntshavheni: US attitude towards South Africa has nothing to do with G20