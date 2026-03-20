Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

SACP going it alone ‘shouldn’t worry ANC’

Picture of Eric Mthobeli Naki

By Eric Mthobeli Naki

Political Editor

3 minute read

20 March 2026

07:20 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Analysts say the SACP lacks grassroots support, warning the ANC's real threat lies in voter frustration over governance failures.

SACP going it alone 'shouldn't worry ANC'

Supporters of the South African Communist Party march through Braamfontein against gender-based violence, 21 August 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

While the ANC faces inevitable electoral setbacks due to its governance failures, experts argue the South African Communist Party’s (SACP’s) decision to contest independently this year should be the least of its concerns.

Political analyst George Tsibani of the University of Johannesburg and independent analyst Goodenough Mashego agree that the SACP lacks mass appeal, something the ANC has enjoyed for the last three decades.

Analysts say SACP lacks grassroots support

By design, communist parties are not mass-based, but rather intellectual platforms for leftist elites and activists, they say.

Their intervention comes as the SACP campaigns separately for the first time in decades, breaking away from the ANC-led alliance.

The SACP resolved in December 2024, to contest outside the ANC umbrella, accusing its ally of embracing neoliberalism and abandoning a pro-poor agenda.

Tsibani says the ANC’s real vulnerability lies in voter frustration over poor service delivery, not the SACP split.

“The ANC is widely seen as having peaked in 1994, and declined after Polokwane in 2007. The SACP’s move may symbolise fragmentation of the left, but it will not dent the ANC’s electoral performance,” he said.

Tsibani also questioned the SACP’s organisational strength: “Its lack of branches and wards undermines its ability to contest meaningfully. By distancing itself from the alliance, the party risks irrelevance.”

Organisational strength questioned

He warned the vacuum could benefit other worker-orientated parties, notably the Labour Party which registered with the Electoral Commission in March 2024, after an Amcu congress resolution to launch a workers’ party.

Tsibani predicted that contesting alone in the 2026 local elections might consign the SACP to the same political oblivion as the PAC and Azapo.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mashego agreed, stressing that the SACP’s strength derived from dual membership with the ANC.

“It is virtually invisible in communities. That deficit will weigh heavily in the elections. The party may even seek joint ballots with MK or the EFF in a desperate bid to coalesce. But in doing so, it risks splitting the black vote.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

ANC politics South African Communist Party (SACP)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Tshwane mayor makes Madlanga Commission request
Politics Mashatile says B-BBEE will be tightened so ‘black people don’t have 10% of a Van der Merwe business’
South Africa Vanishing: Where are the Kruger National Park’s lions?
News Probe launched into alleged interference in Tshwane security tender
Motoring Government reveals its fuel plans as SA braces for record petrol and diesel hikes

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News