Mchunu takes another hit following Madlanga commission and parliament revelations

The minister has apparently 'volunteered' to step aside until the Madlanga commission and parliament's ad hoc committee conclude.

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has taken another hit in his political career following testimonies at the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee.

Mchunu has been implicated at both hearings by his colleagues, including KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Mkhwanazi has accused Mchunu of associating with criminal cartels, which possibly resulted in his decision to disband the political killings task team (PKTT) in an attempt to shield them.

Mchunu has also been associated with Brown Mogotsi, a man who is said to have had more knowledge of police operations than Mkhwanazi.

Masemola questioned Mchunu’s reaction to “police doing a good job” in adding another political killing case to their workload, when, according to the police minister, they should have been winding down their work.

He has further been linked to tenderpreneur Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala, who is currently on trial for attempted murder.

The minister has denied any links to Matlala, Mogotsi and any cartels, explaining that budgetary constraints were among the reasons for disbanding the PKTT.

He denied disbanding the PKTT to shield criminals and stated that the task team was never intended to exist indefinitely.

Mchunu leave

In July, following Mkhwanazi’s media briefing where he initially made these allegations against Mchunu, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the minister on leave of absence.

Now Mchunu has taken another hit after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed he has stepped aside from political activities.

“Comrade Senzo has presented himself to the Integrity Commission. When someone has presented themselves to the Integrity Commission, we wait for the conclusion of that process. And only when it is concluded, we get a report and table that reports to the NEC and its recommendations for decision making,” said Mbalula on Tuesday.

“So I did the report from the onset that comrade Senzo did present himself to the Integrity Commission. And we now get the report through his statement that he did appear, and they agreed they will meet again after the processes have been concluded.

“With regard to step aside, we explained to him that he must work as a member of the NEC and that he had voluntarily taken a decision to step aside till the processes have concluded.

“We’ve got two processes in the country, the ad hoc Committee and Madlanga. And in the terms of reference, the name of comrade Senzo arises there. And so there are a lot of things that are said about him that need his clarity, and for him to engage with those issues without any pressure and prejudice. “

‘Processes must conclude’

“Now, as an organisation, when a member is faced with such a situation and that member has voluntarily taken a decision that many wouldn’t take, like what comrade Senzo have done, you grant that. And that’s what we’ve done. So it’s not a subject of the ANC policy.

“The best option for a party like ours is to allow that process to conclude and give the comrade an opportunity in terms of what they have asked to basically step aside and be on a special leave. And that’s what we have done. And that’s what we have granted to comrade Senzo so that he’s able to attend to these particular matters.”

The process is expected to conclude next month, after which a report will be handed over to Ramaphosa.

The ad hoc committee had been given a deadline for the end of November, but has requested an extension to conclude its work.

