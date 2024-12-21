Shivambu sets out to win over hometown voters

Shivambu embarks on a mission to rally Limpopo voters, despite MK's disappointing performance in recent by-elections.

UMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu is to embark on what experts believe is “mission impossible” – an attempt to woo residents of his hometown to support MK.

Shivambu’s office advertised visits on Monday to Mahosini village for a public address; then lunch with the elderly at Vakhegula Na Vakhalabya. The Limpopo-born politician would later have dinner with professionals and cadres at Malamulele, Shivambu’s birthplace.

This was seen as a test for Shivambu, the former deputy president of EFF and close ally of party leader Julius Malema.

Test for Shivambu

Barely a fortnight after MK failed to go beyond only a single seat in the recent 12 by-elections at Thabazimbi in Limpopo, MK sent Shivambu to fish in an ANCdominated pond. Limpopo is an ANC stronghold. The party obtained 73.30% there in the May elections.

Recently, one of MK’s top leaders and an MP, Mzwanele Manyi, said: “MK sees itself as a government in waiting. We talk to all constituencies.”

But political analysts said MK and Shivambu had no chance in the province. They asked if he had failed to win the province for the EFF, how could he do it for MK.

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said the move was part of MK’s strategy to define the party outside its traditional constituency of KwaZulu-Natal – and they chose Shivambu to implement the plan.

“It is a strategy for them but it’s not going to work, given that area is a stronghold of the ANC. Giyani and Limpopo as a whole were not EFF strongholds when Floyd was in that party over nine years.

Strategy not going to work

“How he can flip a magic switch in the few months he has been the secretary-general of MK,” Mashego asked.

Communications strategist Zenoyise John said the context of Shivambu’s visit to his fellow villagers was essential. The recent defeat of the MK in Thabazimbi had raised questions about the party’s relevance, she said.

“With local sentiments largely leaning towards the ANC, Shivambu’s visit could be interpreted as a desperate attempt to rally support in a region that historically resists alternatives.

“My guess is Shivambu is attempting to win over the people of Limpopo, or trying to establish a presence in the area,” she said.

“His past experiences, particularly the setbacks faced by MK, suggest he may be searching for a new strategy to engage voters.

Searching for new strategy to engage voters

“The political landscape is ever-evolving; if there’s one lesson learned from the MK’s poor performance in Thabazimbi, it’s that MK’s past strategies need to be reassessed,” John said.

Engaging with professionals and the elderly was a wise move though, she said, because these groups hold significant influence in communities, offering not only their votes, but also their insights and networks.

Key would be whether Shivambu can connect his party’s vision to the concerns of these demographics. Mashego said Shivambu was facing a huge struggle on his home turf.

“The performance in the by-elections (in Thabazimbi) is a true reflection. By-elections are how we actually know where the power of the party lies.”

Mashego described the MK secretary-general’s visit as a fishing expedition, not only to sell the MK message at home, but to extend MK’s reach beyond its traditional support base.

A fishing expedition

“But he will struggle because first he needs people to support the MK party. Even when he was at the EFF it was difficult for him to carry those people even though he and Malema, as EFF founders, are from Limpopo.

“But it will be difficult because the people of Giyani have been struggling for water for the longest time,” Mashego said.

