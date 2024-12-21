Zille warns that implementation of Bela Act will be delayed

DA federal chairperson said regulations, norms and standards for the contentious sections of the Bela Act first need to be applied.

Although the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act was fully signed into law on Friday, DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has warned that its implementation will likely be delayed.

Speaking on SABC News, Zille said although the Bela Act will be implemented in its entirety, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube first needs to apply “regulations to govern the implementation of the contentious sections”.

Zille says Bela Act could take 18 months to implement

Ramaphosa signed the Act into law on 13 September, but he suspended the implementation of clauses 4 and 5 for three months to allow for consultations. The clauses deal with the admission and language policies at schools.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa signs Bela Act into law, suspended clauses resolved after consultations

Zille said applying regulations to these clauses will result in the Act’s implementation being delayed.

“It takes time to regulate norms and standards and regulations. There’s a legal process that you have to go through that involves public participation. So, Siviwe Gwarube will go through the legal process properly, step by step, and will get those norms, standards and regulations in place so that the contentious aspects of that Bill can be implemented within that framework,” she said.

She added that it normally takes 18 months to put these types of norms and standards in place.

WATCH: Zille on the implementation of the Bela Act

Parties welcome Bela Act

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the implementation of the Bela Act was accepted by all the parties in the government of national unity’s (GNU) clearing house mechanism, which was established for parties to settle disputes.

He said it was a “win-win compromise” but emphasised that Gwarube will first need to establish regulations for clauses 4 and 5.

“The president’s announcement that the Bela Act be implemented in full was accepted by all the parties involved in the task team (DA, FF-Plus, GOOD and ANC) on condition that DA Minister Siviwe Gwarube issues norms, standards and regulations to govern the implementation of the contested sections of the Act,” said Steenhuisen.

ALSO READ: Bela Act clauses part of a ‘major revenge project against Afrikaans’ – DA’s Helen Zille

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) said that Ramaphosa assured the clearing house mechanism that Gwarube will be given time to put regulations in place that will resolve sections 4 and 5 of the Bela Act.

“The FF Plus will remain actively involved and will keep a close eye on the regulations and monitor the entire process. The party will, as part of the GNU, ensure that Afrikaans mother-tongue education is upheld,” said FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.

ANC wants ‘immediate implementation’

The ANC, however, welcomed the Act being signed into law and said it should be implemented immediately.

“In the wisdom and leadership of the ANC and the voices of civil society, the suspensive conditions of sections 4 and 5 of the BELA Act are now law after a process of consultation. This process is irreversible, requiring immediate implementation of the Act in accordance with the imperatives of the Constitution,” it said.

ALSO READ: Bela Act debate reveals deeper divide in SA politics

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) also expressed satisfaction with the Act being signed into law.

“We are happy that the attempts of right-wing formations to manipulate the law for the benefit of a select few were unsuccessful. The integrity of the Act has been preserved, ensuring it serves the educational needs of all learners. The Act empowers provincial education departments the authority to determine school language and admission policies. We fully support this provision, as some school governing bodies have previously used these policies to unjustly exclude learners from schools,” it said.

“The Act represents the collective will and desire of the majority to transform our basic education system from an apartheid design to a democratic, value-based system that ensures every child’s right to access quality public education. We anticipate the Minister of Basic Education will establish the necessary regulations and policies to facilitate the implementation of the Act.”