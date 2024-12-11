‘Strategic friends’: Parties, including EFF, invited to MK party’s anniversary rally, says Shivambu

The MK party is still pursuing a broader plan to merge 'black' political parties under its umbrella.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been invited to uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s first anniversary rally set for this weekend.

The event will take place on 15 December at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

MK party invites EFF to rally

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, MK secretary-general Floyd Shivambu announced that the African Transformation Movement (ATM) has already accepted the invitation.

“When they come, we will give them an opportunity to give a message of support in our first anniversary of uMkhonto weSizwe because these are our strategic friends in terms of the agenda we are in pursuit of,” Shivambu said.

ALSO READ: ‘EFF infiltrated by double agents, founding members captured’ – Malema says

It remains unclear whether the EFF will attend the rally.

The party’s relationship with the MK party has been strained after notable EFF figures, including former national chairperson Dali Mpofu, former ATM member Mzwanele Manyi, and former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, defected to the MK party.

This exodus prompted sharp criticism from EFF leader Julius Malema, who has also publicly slammed MK founder Jacob Zuma.

Watch the briefing below:

MK party still plans to unite progressive parties

In addition to rallying allies for its anniversary celebration, the MK party is pursuing a broader plan to merge “black” political parties under its umbrella, including the EFF.

Shivambu hinted that discussions were ongoing and details would be communicated once finalised.

“Major engagements are taking place as to how do we integrate [and] constitute a one political movement,” he said, emphasising the party’s commitment to the radical economic, social, and cultural transformation of South Africa’s majority black population.

READ MORE: Zuma aims to unite black people and take over ANC and EFF

According to Shivambu, these efforts align with Zuma’s vision and will gain momentum ahead of the municipal elections.

“[This] will be demonstrated practically in 2025 and towards 2026 local government elections.”

The MK party has attracted a diverse group of political figures from various formations, including former ANC veteran Willies Mchunu, former City of Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele, and former ActionSA member Bongani Baloyi, adding weight to its consolidation ambitions.

MK party’s legal challenge to 2024 election results

Shivambu further stated that the MK party is continuing its legal battle over alleged irregularities in the 2024 national and provincial election results.

Shivambu expressed confidence in proving electoral fraud and stressed the case is ready to stand before the Electoral Court.

“Cases are not presented in rallies. Cases are presented in courts of law, and in terms of massive evidence that has been presented to the leadership, we are more than confident that when [the matter] is a balanced, transparent, and open court, there will be a clear illustration that there was electoral fraud that was targeted on uMkhonto weSizwe,” Shivambu stated.

“It was targeted on trying to dwindle and substitute the votes which otherwise uMkhonto weSizwe should have received in the 2024 election.”

READ MORE: Zuma making vote-rigging claim ‘to save his reputation’

According to the MK party, over 9.3 million votes were unaccounted for in the general elections.

The party initially filed an urgent application with the Electoral Court on 19 June, alleging election rigging.

However, it withdrew the application before the scheduled hearing on 29 July, prompting objections from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The IEC accused the MK party of engaging in an abusive and delaying litigation strategy after incurring substantial legal costs.

Consequently, the Electoral Court issued a costs order against the MK party, labelling it the unsuccessful litigant.