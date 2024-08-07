Showdown for control of Peter Mokaba region

Mpe and Teffo vie for leadership of Limpopo's powerful Peter Mokaba ANC region, with intense lobbying underway.

Limpopo ANC bigwigs Makoro John Mpe and Mamedupi Teffo will battle it out for control of the most powerful and richest ANC region in Limpopo – the Peter Mokaba region.

With its seat in Polokwane, the economic hub and capital, the region will hold its elective conference in October, but intense lobbying is already underway.

Intense lobbying underway

Mpe is the current ANC Peter Mokaba regional chair and Polokwane municipality’s executive mayor. Teffo is executive mayor of the Capricorn district municipality and chair of the ANC Women’s League in the province.

Her political career began as a community activist who rose through the ANC Women’s League, the ANC Youth League and the Progressive Youth Alliance.

She is also a gender activist.

Mpe has been branded a “think tank” by political pundits after he was elected ANC Peter Mokaba regional chair and the South African Local Government Association provincial chair.

He has been hailed by the office of the auditor-general for good governance after he scored multiple clean audits for his former and current municipalities.

Beyers Naude branch supports Mpe, Kgalushi Malebogo branch supports Teffo

“We in Beyers Naude branch of the ANC in ward 27, Polokwane, will support Mpe because under his leadership the region has increased its membership. It became the only region in Limpopo to buy a new fleet for its day-today work and to have banking accounts for funding purposes,” said branch secretary Bobstake Muthabine yesterday.

But Kwena Mathekgane, of Kgalushi Malebogo branch of the ANC in Blouberg local municipality’s ward 16, said: “We are forwarding Teffo to the top five. She has the backing of most branches in Blouberg and Lepelle-Nkumpi. Mpe has the support of most branches in Polokwane and half of Molemole.”