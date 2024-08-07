Revival of job-creating initiative in Limpopo

The Musina-Makhado SEZ failed to create promised jobs, prompting Premier Ramathuba to order a revival strategy.

The special economic zone (SEZ) of Musina-Makhado in the Vhembe region of Limpopo, which government promised would create no less than 22 000 jobs for the province through foreign and national investment, has failed dismally.

At the weekend, premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba ordered the department of economic development, environment and tourism to revive this important job creation initiative. Ramathuba gave MEC Tshitereke Matibe six months to implement a turnaround strategy to get the zone is up and running.

“Almost 10 years ago we set ourselves an ambitious plan to fight unemployment in Limpopo. We had targeted to create 22 000 jobs through the Musina-Makhado special economic zone,” said Ramathuba during the official opening of the Limpopo provincial legislature in Polokwane.

The premier admitted that the plan to realise that dream was dashed.

“To this effect, I have directed Matibe to pay full attention to this game-changing initiative.

“Among many other things, Matibe must provide a turnaround strategy that revives the zone to its full capacity.

“No stone should be left unturned until all the initial agreements with the investment partners are unlocked,” said Ramathuba.

Ramathuba also wants Matibe to ensure water provision plans yield the desired results and that township establishment plans that delayed the project are a work in progress.

During his state of the province address (Sopa) last year, former premier Stan Mathabatha said the Musina-Makhado initiative was worth over R247 billion.

He said laying of bulk infrastructure at the zone was underway and that the construction of 14km of internal roads and bulk installations of water, sewerage, electricity and integrated security infrastructure were working smoothly without any hindrances.

Mathabatha, however, said one of the key factors that delayed development at the SEZ was that some parties where trying to litigate the project.

This had delayed developments on the zone. But EFF provincial leader in Limpopo Lawrence Mapoulo said Ramathuba’s speech was the same script with different characters.

“This we hear every year and we are tired of their lies. Our people do not eat promises, but actual jobs will provide bread on the table.

“The ANC government can never deliver anything they promise. They promised the people of Limpopo over 22 000 jobs, but 10 years later there is not a single job they can show they have created.”