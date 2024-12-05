Sky’s the limit for Saul impact on Northern Cape’s transformation

From digital access to job creation, Premier Zamani Saul’s vision is transforming Northern Cape for a prosperous future.

It is a Saturday afternoon in the Northern Cape capital, Kimberley.

Comfortably-dressed in a T-shirt, sandals and clutching a cup of coffee, Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul strolls into his office.

Exuding modesty and without the trappings associated with public office, one could easily think he was a staffer in the premier’s office.

Northern Cape premier Saul

As South Africans are accustomed to arrogance and self-importance of people in authority, Saul resembles a kind of leader the country needs – less about himself and more about people and the work at hand.

In an interview with The Citizen, Saul spoke about his vision, key priorities, collaboration with big business and challenges in the mineral-rich province.

Now serving his second and last term, Saul spoke about his administration since 2019.

“When we started with the sixth administration, we went into the ANC manifesto and looked at challenges in the province to formulate a vision to build a modern and successful province,” he said.

A collective vision guiding his team’s work was based on three pillars: growing the economy, making the province successful and modernising it.

“We realised that if we did not grow the economy, we would not be able to address unemployment – especially the youth,” he said.

Grow economy to address unemployment

With him as ANC provincial chair and premier in 2019, the province’s gross national product (GDP) was R117 billion.

“We grew the GDP by R30 billion to be what it is today – R147 billion, something which required a massive amount of work,” he said.

This was despite a setback caused by the Covid pandemic.

The Northern Cape economy is based on mining, agriculture and tourism. South Africa’s largest and most sparsely populated province was created when the Cape Province was split in 1994.

With the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, Augrabies Falls, Kalahari Gemsbok National Park and Alexander Bay, the Northern Cape is home to gemsbok and daisies – tourist attractions.

The Saul administration has spent billions on infrastructure, schools, clinics and technology.

Billions on infrastructure, schools, clinics and technology

“We have succeeded in implementing pupils’ online registration. When we started in 2019, only 61% of parents had access to mobile and data network.”

He added: “We are now standing at 81% – a massive increase. We achieved this because of the collaboration and partnership we have established with Vodacom, MTN and Telkom.

“They have invested more than R1 billion to improve their base station and coverage capacity. Now, 81% have access to data and cellular network.

“Vodacom will be coming to invest another R250 million.”

He added: “We are doing all this because everybody is talking about the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The agricultural sector is starting to pick up after a major drop. We are happy that the economy is growing and creating jobs.

Creating jobs

“By the second quarter of June 2020, there were 255 000 people employed, now there are 314 000 people going to work – an increase of about 64 000 jobs which has had a dent on unemployment – particularly among youth.”

Saul’s leadership strategy is based on collaboration.

From schools, clinics, hospitals and nursing colleges, the sky is the limit for Northern Cape’s hard-working premier.

