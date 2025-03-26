Two NC men sentenced for sexual assault of minors in separate cases

The men were both denied bail and remained in custody until they were sentenced by the Springbok Regional Court.

A Northern Cape man has been handed a 12-year sentence for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at her home in Bergsig, Springbok.

The 47-year-old man was tried on charges of sexual assault at the Springbok Regional Court and sentenced to seven years in prison. The remainder of his 12-year sentence has been suspended for five years, provided he is not convicted of any similar offence during that time.

Violated and given R5

In April 2023, the man forced himself on the pre-teen while they were at her home and then handed her R5.

She screamed for help while he continued the heinous act.

“The victim ran to her aunt’s home and reported the incident. [The aunt] immediately contacted the police and subsequently the suspect was arrested,” police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Welverdiend man who raped and murdered baby to be sentenced next week

Bail denied

The man was denied bail and remained in custody until he was sentenced.

“Additionally, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm, and his name is to be entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders,” Shemane added.

He said the Namakwa District Management applauds Detective Constable Agnes Vena of the Springbok Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for her outstanding investigative work on the case, which led to the incarceration of the accused and justice for the victim.

Another NC minor sexually assaulted

Meanwhile, another Northern Cape man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a nine-year-old girl.

Shemane said the girl was at her cousin’s house in Tweefontein, Concordia, when the 38-year-old sexually violated her in June 2023.

ALSO READ: KZN man sentenced to life in jail for raping 6-year-old neighbour

“He then attempted to embrace the child, who managed to flee from the bedroom,” he added.

“The victim reported the incident to her grandmother, who alerted the police. The accused was subsequently arrested, and Detective Constable Mitch Cloete of Springbok Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit led the investigation.”

He was also denied bail by the Springbok Regional Court, declared unfit to possess a firearm, and added to the National Register for Sexual Offenders.

“The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, commended Detective Constable Cloete for the meticulous investigation that secured a suitable conviction and attained justice for the young victim,” Shemane said.

NOW READ: Primary school teacher in Mpumalanga investigated for sexual assault