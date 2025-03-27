MK leadership shake-up brings major changes

A secret MK strategy document reveals a leadership overhaul, with key positions to be filled by new members amidst ongoing internal disputes.

An uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) “turnaround strategy” document billed as “top secret” suggests the appointment of a new secretary-general (SG) who would replace Floyd Shivambu.

Interestingly, Shivambu’s party rival and political nemesis Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who is party leader Jacob Zuma’s daughter, is also nowhere on the proposed leadership list.

The two were forced by Zuma to reconcile and for Duduzile to apologise to Shivambu following a spat in which Zuma-Sambudla allegedly refused to recognise Shivambu as the party’s SG.

Shivambu’s future remails unclear

While Shivambu may lose his current job as the party’s chief executive if the turn-around strategy is implemented as proposed, his future remains unclear, a source familiar with the document told The Citizen.

But former public protector and the party’s Mpumalanga provincial convenor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, is being moved to the top structure to become the party’s national treasurer. She would be filling the position left by Dr Thanti Mtanti.

It became clear from the document’s that the changes have been sparked by the Shivambu-Zuma-Sambudla feud.

It said: “By reviewing with intent to implement these strategies, the MK can begin to address its internal feuds, rebuild its structures and revive its mission to serve the people.”

The document, subtitled “Reconnecting with our founding principles”, is said by sources to be “an overview prepared for MK president JG Zuma”, and recommends “interventions that Zuma could make to assist the party to efficiently implement the strategies aiming to connect MK with the grassroots.

Zuma, as the “supreme commander” of MK, was asked to make sweeping leadership changes to bolster the party towards the 2026 local government elections.

Sweeping leadership changes

The report said Zuma’s “intervention” would assist the party to efficiently implement the strategies aiming to connect MK on the ground.

Besides the SG and national treasurer posts that would be filled with new members, other positions targeted were national chair, deputy SG and the party’s head of the presidency.

The proposed national office bearers’ structure would retain Zuma as president and John Hlophe as deputy president, but all other positions would have new members.

Proposed to replace Shivambu is Nduna Mfeka, deputy SG would be Khabo Nene, Dr Khanyisile Tshabalala as deputy chair and Joseph Ndhlela as national organiser, while Nhlamula Ndhlela would remain as national spokesperson.

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko would be retained as national chair, according to the source.

It believed that Nene’s inclusion in the top structure had to do with MK’s strong links with traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal, including party’s plan to establish a royal council comprising royal representatives.

Nene’s inclusion in top structure

Nene, originally from the National Freedom Party, is a princess in the Mdlalose royal family in Vryheid.

The party also intended to elevate members with experience and knowledge about ground forces, or grassroots membership, to participate in the National Heritage Council (NHC).

Also proposed to be included in the NHC were all coordinators of provincial detachments and national convenors and coordinators of MK’s royal council, religious council, youth and women’s leagues, military veterans bureau, professionals caucus, business movement, and creatives council.

The party planned to establish and revive the exile era Imbokodo, a former ANC counterintelligence unit which was notorious for the torture of party members accused of spying on the party in exile.

Innocent members were said to have suffered at the hands of Imbokodo.

In MK, a five-member unit based in Zuma’s office would be established and tasked with gathering information on internal and external threats to MK or Zuma.

Innocent members suffered at hands of Imbokodo

“Imbokodo will verify and investigate all information before compiling a report to the president,” the document said.

“The unit will neutralise threats by employing strategic means and will be tasked with the security and vetting of all MK leaders and public representatives.”