Bodies of two teen boys retrieved from Harts River

Their bodies were recovered two days later after a challenging search operation.

The bodies of two teenage boys who drowned in the Harts River in Delportshoop, Northern Cape, on Wednesday have been retrieved.

The first body was retrieved at about 10am and the second about 45 minutes later on Friday morning.

The boys, aged 13 and 14, had reportedly disappeared while underwater at around 4pm, and a community member reported the incident to the police when they failed to resurface.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said members of the South African Police Service (Saps) were dispatched to the scene and conducted a search of the area.

Search operation

“The search operation was hampered due to inclement weather conditions,” Ehlers said in a statement.

“Delportshoop SAPS, together with the Northern Cape and North West Search and Rescue Units, worked tirelessly in precarious conditions to recover the bodies of the boys,” she added.

Delportshoop police are investigating the circumstances surrounding their drowning.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola commended the teams for their courageous efforts and expressed condolences to the families.

Plea for caution

In the wake of the tragedy, Saps has urged communities to observe and exercise extreme caution around water sources and to prioritise safety at all times.

“During the school holidays, parents are urged to know the whereabouts of children at all times.”

Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is pleading with holidaymakers and visitors to the coast to also exercise caution as the upcoming new moon spring tide is set to peak this weekend.

NSRI communications manager Andrew Ingram said this spring tide — which coincides with the start of the school holidays — significantly impacts tidal conditions, especially around high tide in the late afternoon.

“This natural phenomenon occurs twice a month when the sun, moon, and Earth align, amplifying the gravitational pull on Earth’s oceans,” Ingram said in a statement.

What to expect D]during a spring tide:

Higher high tides: Water levels will rise significantly, reaching further up the shoreline.

Water levels will rise significantly, reaching further up the shoreline. Lower low tides: More of the seabed will be exposed as water levels dip below average.

More of the seabed will be exposed as water levels dip below average. Increased tidal range: The difference between high and low tide levels will be at its maximum.

Impacts and hazards of a new moon spring tide:

Spring tides can result in stronger tidal currents, particularly in narrow inlets.

This natural phenomenon presents potential dangers:

Rip currents: Stronger tidal flows intensify rip currents, posing a risk to swimmers.

Stronger tidal flows intensify rip currents, posing a risk to swimmers. Coastal hiking hazards: Some hiking trails near the coast may become inaccessible or hazardous during high tide in the afternoon.

Some hiking trails near the coast may become inaccessible or hazardous during high tide in the afternoon. Fishing precautions: Shoreline anglers should exercise extra caution, as higher waves may reach beyond usual safe zones.

Safety measures to follow:

To ensure your safety while enjoying coastal activities, the NSRI recommends the following precautions:

Beach and swimming safety

Swim at lifeguard-protected beaches: Go into the water between lifeguard flags to avoid rip currents.

Go into the water between lifeguard flags to avoid rip currents. Be aware of rip currents. Rip currents can be particularly strong during spring tides, especially during outgoing tides, which will occur in the late afternoon.

Rip currents can be particularly strong during spring tides, especially during outgoing tides, which will occur in the late afternoon. Stay informed: Check daily weather forecasts from the South African Weather Service and consult tide timetables.

Coastal activities

Hiking: Plan your hikes carefully, avoiding trails that may be cut off during high tide in the late afternoon.

Plan your hikes carefully, avoiding trails that may be cut off during high tide in the late afternoon. Fishing: Shoreline anglers should maintain a safe distance from the water. When fishing from rocks or cliffs, they should wear a life jacket and carry flotation equipment (for example, a red torpedo buoy or a 5L plastic container with a rope attached) that can be thrown to someone in the water.

Shoreline anglers should maintain a safe distance from the water. When fishing from rocks or cliffs, they should wear a life jacket and carry flotation equipment (for example, a red torpedo buoy or a 5L plastic container with a rope attached) that can be thrown to someone in the water. Boating and paddling: Always wear life jackets, carry essential safety equipment, and keep your cell phone fully charged in a waterproof pouch. The free NSRI SafeTrx smartphone app https://www.nsri.org.za/water-safety/safetrx/ allows you to log your trip and call the NSRI for help quickly and easily.

General water safety

Alcohol and water do not mix: Drinking alcohol before doing an activity in or near water puts your life at risk.

Drinking alcohol before doing an activity in or near water puts your life at risk. Supervise children: Drowning is silent. Children should always be supervised by adults when in or near water.

Additional precautions

Time your activities: Be cautious during tide changes, especially when high tide recedes to low tide (in the late afternoon) for beach visitors and on the incoming tide (in the early afternoon) for rock anglers and hikers.

Be cautious during tide changes, especially when high tide recedes to low tide (in the late afternoon) for beach visitors and on the incoming tide (in the early afternoon) for rock anglers and hikers. Stay informed: Follow local safety alerts and warnings issued by authorities.

Follow local safety alerts and warnings issued by authorities. Save the NSRI’s emergency number, 087 094 9774, on your cell phone.

