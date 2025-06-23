WATCH: Floyd Shivambu ‘a total failure as a politician’ – analyst

After being removed as the MK party secretary general earlier this month, Shivambu was dealt another blow.

Former MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has been described as “a total failure.”

Shivambu was removed from his position earlier this month and was expected to be sent to serve in Parliament. However, he was left off the list of names announced by the party on Saturday.

The former EFF deputy president soon after made a public appeal for progressive volunteers.

‘Failed politician’

Columnist Bhekisisa Mncube told Newzroom Afrika, Shivambu has “squandered leadership opportunities.”

“Fraud Shivambu, as he’s normally called in some circles, is a total failure as a politician. I wrote about this very first week when he ditched his home in the EFF for the wilderness in the uMkhonto weSizwe party, something that really is held together by mixed tape.

“We all know he doesn’t have a future. We all know that it is dependent on the help of the leader, Msholozi, the one who achieves nothing and says he’s going to tell us all the secrets, but he never does. So, it was quite clear from the beginning that this was the beginning and end of Shivambu’s political career,” Mncube said.

‘No charisma’

Mncube says Shivambu “lacks what other politicians have.”

“Something that is taken for granted, it is called charisma. Shivambu doesn’t have that”.

The Citizen has reached out to Shivambu for comment, and this will be included in the story once received.

Despite being removed as secretary-general and not making the Parliament list cut, Shivambu last week said that he would not be leaving the MK party or forming a new political party, but instead would engage with community leaders on a possible way forward.

Support

In a video address posted on Sunday morning, Shivambu spoke of the positive response he had received since his announcement on Thursday.

“We want to take this opportunity to convey our most sincere thankfulness and gratitude to the millions of South Africans for the messages of solidarity and support that we received after the press conference on Thursday,” said Shivambu.

The former MK party secretary-general said the appetite for another political option was strong, and that he would be widening the consultative process.

