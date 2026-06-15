Smaller political parties do have an impact says analyst

Small parties have made an impact in coalition politics,

Smaller political parties formed by community leaders must not be underestimated because they have the potential to get many votes and become strong pressure groups, according to an expert. Prof Theo Neethling, a research fellow in the department of political studies and governance at the University of the Free State, was reacting to the newly launched One Merafong Organisation (OMO), which will be contesting the upcoming local government elections.

OMO, which was launched as a political party last week, was formed by community leaders, who has been spearheading the Merafong service delivery protests fighting against the government failures, including lack of water and other related problems. The party’s secretary-general Buti Elliot Mtembu said its aim was to unite residents, community leaders and stakeholders in a vision to address local challenges and work towards a brighter and more resilient Merafong.

“This is a community-led movement established to empower residents and amplify their voices.

“The launch marks a crucial step in mobilising collective action and creating a sustainable future,” said Mtembu.

Power in community

Neethling said residents’ associations should not be underestimated, but neither should their prospects be exaggerated. Neethling said SA politics remains largely structured around political parties, which possess the organisational machinery, resources and electoral reach needed to contest elections effectively.

“Nevertheless, growing voter frustration with poor service delivery and political infighting has opened a space for civic organisations to exert some measure of influence.

“Their greatest impact may not necessarily lie in winning outright control of municipalities, but in acting as catalysts for accountability, forcing established parties to respond more directly to local concerns.”

Neethling said the question was whether residents’ associations can evolve from protest platforms into governing platforms. He said mobilising communities around service-delivery failures was one thing, developing expertise, policy depth and organisational capacity to govern a municipality was quite another.

“Those civic movements that successfully make this transition could become key players in coalition politics and local governance. “Those that do not are likely to remain pressure groups rather than lasting political alternatives.

“While political parties still dominate the electoral arena, the era in which they enjoyed an uncontested monopoly over local representation appears to be drawing to a close.”

Changing land scape

He added the political environment was changing as the decline of support for large parties, particularly the ANC in many urban areas, has created space for independents, civic organisations and local movements.