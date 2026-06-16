Hill-Lewis says DA is not a party for one race

The DA wants to be a majority party by 2029.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis says the DA is not a party that only represents one race.

He was speaking in Durban on Tuesday at the party’s youth day rally.

“The DA is not on the side of one group, of one race, of one language of one religion, of one province – the DA is on your side.

“We are on the side of every South African that wants our country to work and who believes that it can work, we are on the side of the young person that is looking for their first job, we are on the side of the family who just want to live in a safe community and who wants their children to be safe,” he said.

DA presence in all areas of South Africa

Hill-Lewis said the DA has proven that it can interact with South Africans from all walks of life.

“The DA is the only party in South Africa that can go into any kind of neighbourhood in our country, and we do not just go there, we can win there. We can go into suburbs and we can go into townships, we can go into rural villages and we can go into City centres, we can go into communities that speak every different language – that worship in different ways that come from different histories, that face different daily struggles and we can honestly and truthfully say to them, we stand for everyone,” he said.

First fully black ward

Hill-Lewis said the recent by-election win in the Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng is proof that South Africans from all races are willing to give the DA a chance.

The win in Emfuleni has been described as historic for the DA since the ward the party won is their first fully black ward nationally.

“In a place called Evaton, the DA won a historic by-election,” he said.

He told the parties’ supporters that the DA had managed to secure a ward in Evaton with a narrow victory of just eight votes.

He appealed to all young people to register to vote and participate in the upcoming voter registration weekend.

“We want you to know that your future does not have to be that of permanent unemployment, we can change that, we can rock that future but only if you stand with the DA… So, we want every young person to go out of here and leave with a mission check that you are registered, make sure that your friends are registered, make sure that your family is registered, make sure that your class mates are registered.”