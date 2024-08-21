Strife rocks ActionSA in North West

ActionSA members in North West are leaving due to accusations of Kwena Mangope’s dictatorial leadership style.

ActionSA members in North West are allegedly leaving the party in droves – all because of provincial chair Kwena Mangope, who is accused of being a “dictator” who hires and fires members unconstitutionally.

The disgruntled members have signed a petition in which they listed numerous allegations against Mangope, who is the son for the late Bophuthatswana homeland leader, Lucas Mangope.

Mangope is ActionSA’s sole member of the North West provincial legislature.

Dividing party, lowering morale

The members claimed under Mangope’s leadership, morale was low and he had caused internal conflicts among members.

They alleged that Mangope was divisive and used divide and rule leadership style and promoted mistrust among leaders.

“His lack of self-confidence has led to the dismissal and resignation of quality leadership in the province, resulting in him looking as indispensable and the province lacking good quality leaders.”

His leadership and action have led to the prevailing low morale and internal conflicts among the membership in the province.

While they acknowledged that under Mangope the party performed better in North West than most provinces, he cost the party many votes due to his alleged totalitarianism, dictatorship and actions that were allegedly based on unilateralism, unconstitutional, self-preservation, cronyism and elitist behaviour.

Attempts to get comment from Mangope failed and he did not respond to calls and a WhatsApp query sent to him yesterday. The party’s national spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi did not answer his phone.