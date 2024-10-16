‘Try harder, the slaves have woken up’ – Lesufi responds to corruption allegations

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has vehemently denied allegations of corruption, money laundering, and concealment of forensic evidence, dismissing claims made by AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance (DA) as baseless and part of a “desperate campaign” to unseat him.

In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, Lesufi addressed the accusations head-on.

“I’m sure many of you have now witnessed the relentless and desperate campaign the DA is running to first unseat me as Premier, second to destabilise and choke the GP [Gauteng] Province,” Lesufi said on an X post.

Lesufi said the DA was conspiring to paint him as ‘corrupt, irrational and an ANC rogue’.

He added defiantly, “My message to the DA is ‘try harder masters, the slaves have woken up and smelled the coffee’,” he said.

Investigation continues

The controversy centres around investigations into 13 officials from the Department of Social Development implicated in forensic probes.

Lesufi, through his department, explained that these officials were placed on special leave between November 2023 and January 2024 to prevent interference with the investigation and witness intimidation.

According to the statement by the Gauteng government, they were reinstated in August 2024 without formal charges.

However, the investigation by the Forensic Services Group is ongoing.

“Once the investigation has been concluded, the report will be made public,” the statement read.

Moreover, it cited previous instances where the provincial government released investigative reports, including those on Anglo Ashanti, Tembisa Hospital, and Driving License Testing Centres.

DA had ‘unreasonable demands’ – Lesufi

On Tuesday, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga announced plans to report Lesufi to the Office of the Public Protector and President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly concealing over 100 reports on corrupt activities in the province.

“We will also approach the president to ensure we unleash the Hawks to do a full investigation on the reports.

“We will not hesitate to take this matter to court if we can,” Msimanga added.

Lesufi attributed these actions to political manoeuvring, suggesting that the DA is retaliating after failing to secure a seat in the government of provincial unity (GPU).

He contended that the DA was allowed to participate [in the GPU] but declined due to what they [him and members of the African National Congress] termed “unreasonable demands.”

“It must be noted that the DA was given an opportunity to participate in the GPU but chose not to. Instead, they threw at us what we deemed as unreasonable demands that we could not accept.”

The premier maintained that his focus remains on the prosperity of Gauteng and the country as a whole.

“We can only prosper as individuals if our province and our country prospers,” Lesufi emphasised.

He invited the DA to play a more constructive role in governance rather than engaging in personal attacks.

