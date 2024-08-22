VF Plus and DA commit to coalitions with Tshwane on knife-edge

After the ANC's retaking of Johannesburg, the strength of the Tshwane coalition involving the VF Plus, DA and ActionSA has been tested.

DA leader John Steenhuisen and VF Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald. Pictures: The Citizen / Niel MaCartney / Michel Bega

The leaders of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) are committed to a collaborative future.

John Steenhuisen and Pieter Groenewald met on Wednesday to iron out any differences that may have arisen in their municipal coalitions since the 29 May elections.

The pair have stated that their parties will work to stabilise relationships, citing that communities face “detrimental” circumstance in municipalities where the ANC has influence.

Coalitions in Western Cape and Gauteng

The reconciliatory move comes after the VF Plus ousted DA mayors in the Western Cape municipalities of Outdshoorn and Langeberg in recent weeks.

In addition to meeting Steenhuisen, Groenewald will hold discussions with the federal and provincial leadership structures of the DA.

“Inputs from local leadership of affected municipalities will be collected in order to identify the origin of problems and to find amicable solutions,” read a joint statement.

“The parties are committed to ensuring that coalitions stabilise in the Western Cape and other provinces to serve communities and ensure service delivery and good municipal governance,” the joint statement concluded.

ANC circling in Tshwane

The VF Plus holds 17 seats in the Tshwane municipality that elected mayor Cilliers Brink by a thin margin.

The ANC has just unseated Kabelo Gwamanda as Johannesburg mayor, with indications that Tshwane could be next on the party’s agenda.

A reaffirming of the DA and VF Plus’ position leaves only ActionSA as potential coalition defectors, a party that was rewarded for its part in the Johannesburg reshuffle with the speaker’s position.

ActionSA stated earlier in the week that it remained committed to the Tshwane coalition, although “the performance of the coalition” was under review.

‘Abandon grandstanding‘

New Speaker of the City of Johannesburg council Nobuhle Mthembu was voted in on Wednesday, vowing to fight for the City of Gold’s six million residents.

She thanked the parties for choosing to “abandon grandstanding” and set a course for “constructive collaboration”.

“We are in rebuilding mode, and the residents of Johannesburg simply cannot be expected to wait any longer for the effective delivery of frontline services,” said Mthembu in her opening acceptance address.

