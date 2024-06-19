WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Keep up to date with the latest from President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration on Wednesday

South Africans at the Union Buildings wave their flags at the presidential inauguration. Picture: GCIS

Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday be sworn in as President of the Republic of South Africa.

Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the country by Members of Parliament (MPs) in the first sitting of the National Assembly on Friday. He was nominated by his party and secured 283 votes to the 44 for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema.

Foreign dignitaries and heads of state are expected to be among those who celebrate his inauguration this week. The ceremony will kick off at 11 am at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Follow the proceedings below.

Ramaphosa’s call for unity

Speaking after his election on Friday, Ramaphosa called for unity.

“We competed against each other in the elections. It was divisive. But it was plain that the people of SA expect parties to find common ground and work together.

“The reality is that no party got the majority, so we must work together within the framework of the constitution,” he added.

He was applauded as he took to the podium and showered with well-wishes.