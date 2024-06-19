LIVE UPDATES: President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa to be inaugurated at Union Buildings
Keep up to date with the latest on President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration at the Union Buildings.
Picture: Presidency/X
President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated at the Union Buildings in Tshwane today, under the theme “30 years of Democracy; Partnership and Growth”.
The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly of the seventh parliament. It also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the President’s term of office.
Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the country by Members of Parliament (MPs) in the first sitting of the National Assembly on Friday. He was nominated by his party and secured 283 votes to the 44 for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema.
Foreign dignitaries and heads of state are expected to be among those who celebrate his inauguration at the Union Buildings. The ceremony will kick off at 8am.
Follow below for the latest updates from preparations, the inauguration ceremony itself, and reactions.
Road closures around Union Buildings
Dozens of roads near the Union Buildings will be closed from 3am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, 20 June.
Roads affected are:
- Gordon Road and Stanza Bopape Street
- Jan Shoba and Stanza Bopape Street
- Grosvenor and Stanza Bopape Street
- Hilda and Stanza Bopape Street
- Festival and Stanza Bopape Street
- Athlone and Stanza Bopape Street
- Hill and Stanza Bopape Street
- Orient and Stanza Bopape Street
- Balmoral Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street
- Lisdogan Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street
- Farenden and Stanza Bopape Street
- East Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street
- Beckett and Stanza Bopape Street
- Pine and Stanza Bopape Street
- Blackwood and Stanza Bopape Street
- Johan and Stanza Bopape Street
- Wessels and Stanza Bopape Street
- Madiba and Stanza Bopape Street
- Ledys/Zeederberg and Stanza Bopape Street
- Hamilton and Stanza Bopape Street
- Steve Biko and Stanza Bopape Street
- Dumbarton Road and Stanza Bopape Street
- Dumbarton Road and Harcourt Street
- Dumbarton Road and Nassau Street
- Madiba Street and Government Avenue
- Edmond Street and Government Avenue
- Balmoral and Government Avenue
- Tom Jenkins Drive and Soutpansberg Road
- Tom Jenkins Drive and Russell Street
- Tom Jenkins Drive next to Government House
- East and Government Avenue
- Beckett Street and Government Avenue
- Pine Street and Government Avenue
- Blackwood Street and Government Avenue
- North Street
- Soutpansberg Street
- Van De Merwe Street
- Nuffield Street
Alternative routes include:
- Pretorius Street
- Park Street
- Du Toit Street
- Greef Street
- Frederika Street
- Justice Mahomed Street
- There will also be a park-and-ride system from Rietondale Park.
The shuttles will run from 3am and no private vehicle will be allowed to access the Union Buildings or the surrounding area, except for residents with permits.
