LIVE UPDATES: President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa to be inaugurated at Union Buildings

Keep up to date with the latest on President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration at the Union Buildings.

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated at the Union Buildings in Tshwane today, under the theme “30 years of Democracy; Partnership and Growth”.

The Presidential Inauguration follows the first sitting of the National Assembly of the seventh parliament. It also marks the beginning of the seventh administration and the President’s term of office.

Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the country by Members of Parliament (MPs) in the first sitting of the National Assembly on Friday. He was nominated by his party and secured 283 votes to the 44 for Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema.

ALSO READ: Pomp and splendour: Mzansi National Orchestra to perform at presidential inauguration

Foreign dignitaries and heads of state are expected to be among those who celebrate his inauguration at the Union Buildings. The ceremony will kick off at 8am.

Follow below for the latest updates from preparations, the inauguration ceremony itself, and reactions.

Road closures around Union Buildings

Dozens of roads near the Union Buildings will be closed from 3am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, 20 June.

Roads affected are:

Gordon Road and Stanza Bopape Street

Jan Shoba and Stanza Bopape Street

Grosvenor and Stanza Bopape Street

Hilda and Stanza Bopape Street

Festival and Stanza Bopape Street

Athlone and Stanza Bopape Street

Hill and Stanza Bopape Street

Orient and Stanza Bopape Street

Balmoral Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street

Lisdogan Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street

Farenden and Stanza Bopape Street

East Avenue and Stanza Bopape Street

Beckett and Stanza Bopape Street

Pine and Stanza Bopape Street

Blackwood and Stanza Bopape Street

Johan and Stanza Bopape Street

Wessels and Stanza Bopape Street

Madiba and Stanza Bopape Street

Ledys/Zeederberg and Stanza Bopape Street

Hamilton and Stanza Bopape Street

Steve Biko and Stanza Bopape Street

Dumbarton Road and Stanza Bopape Street

Dumbarton Road and Harcourt Street

Dumbarton Road and Nassau Street

Madiba Street and Government Avenue

Edmond Street and Government Avenue

Balmoral and Government Avenue

Tom Jenkins Drive and Soutpansberg Road

Tom Jenkins Drive and Russell Street

Tom Jenkins Drive next to Government House

East and Government Avenue

Beckett Street and Government Avenue

Pine Street and Government Avenue

Blackwood Street and Government Avenue

North Street

Soutpansberg Street

Van De Merwe Street

Nuffield Street

Alternative routes include:

Pretorius Street

Park Street

Du Toit Street

Greef Street

Frederika Street

Justice Mahomed Street

There will also be a park-and-ride system from Rietondale Park.

The shuttles will run from 3am and no private vehicle will be allowed to access the Union Buildings or the surrounding area, except for residents with permits.

ALSO READ: Bye bye Bheki: Police Minister thanks South Africans on last day in office [VIDEO]