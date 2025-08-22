‘We must move beyond the statement of intent’ – Maimane on future of GNU

Build One South Africa leader Dr Mmusi Maimane spoke on Thursday about the GNU and the 2026 local government elections.

The government of national unity (GNU) needs to evolve into a body of measurable successes and not just statements, believes one of its signatories.

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader and chair of the portfolio committee on appropriations Dr Mmusi Maimane held a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday where he touched on the future of the GNU.

Assisted by senior party members, Maimane addressed speculation about the GNU’s expansion, the party’s successes and its possible strategy for the local government elections.

GNU expansion on ‘principles’

The ANC NEC recently resolved to expand the GNU, with Maimane saying Bosa’s support for such an expansion would be about “principals” not about individual parties.

He said Bosa would not welcome those who did not respect the constitution, “looters” or parties who claimed only to represent specific racial groups.

“You cannot run a government on that basis,” said Maimane.

Evolving the work of the GNU from its founding document to a framework for deliverable progress was imperative, he said.

“My preferred scenario is that we must move beyond the statement of intent. The statement of intent is nice. Even the ANC says in that statement of intent that ‘we must fight against corruption’.”

“What measures are we going to out in place — tangibly — that say, here are our proclamations on anti-corruption,” he said.

‘Pragmatic’ local election strategy

Not having a clearer vision of how the GNU wished to achieved its shared goals would lead to a repeat of the budget fiasco, Maimane said.

“Let’s agree on a plan that says, these are the fundable priorities, here is where we are going and once we get there, I promise you, the budgeting process will be easy.”

This spirit of cooperation could be seen at next year’s local government elections, as Bosa has floated the idea of uniting with other parties to contest municipal seats.

“There is a pragmatic question that says, if we come together, could we not achieve greater,” Maimane said.

He said “the sum of the parts” could help prevent tight races where parties with similar constituencies cancel each other out to the benefit of radical alternatives.

“It is a tactical response to saying you don’t want elements of populists who are unconstitutionalists winning via the back door,” he said.

Community-based engagements

Gauteng legislature member Ayanda Allie expanded on how its limited numbers were not a hindrance, saying the party was embracing collaboration.

Allie said that “I may be alone as a member, but I am not on my own”, explaining that through the party’s “govern together in Gauteng province” social media campaign it had identified community-based issues to champion.

This #GTinGP inspired the Fair Pay Bill tabled in parliament, the party’s push for e-hailing regulations and Allie’s investigation of the Gauteng food distribution centres.

“You may be one member sitting on the seat, but in fact, you are representing all the people in Gauteng,” Allie said.

