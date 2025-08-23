Gauteng residents warned about fire alert, public urged not to start blazes

Dry and windy conditions can cause runaway veld fires.

Gauteng residents have been warned to be aware of a red fire alert as the South African Weather Service (Saws) urges the public not to start any blazes.

This comes as Saws and regional weather forecaster Gauteng Weather warned of dry and windy conditions which can cause runaway veld fires.

“High fire danger in Gauteng on Saturday. Windy and warm conditions favourable for the development of runaway fires,” Gauteng Weather said.

Emergency teams in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are on high alert for any incidents that may occur.

High Alert

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni called on communities to remain alert following the red fire danger index (FDI) warning.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human life and/or animal life.

“Very hot and windy conditions may result in the development of runaway and veld or bush fires and strengthen existing fires in places in Gauteng, including Tshwane.

“Fire teams, labour and equipment are to be placed on full standby. At the first sign of smoke, every possible measure should be taken in order to bring the fire under control in the shortest possible time. All available aircraft are to be called for without delay,” Mnguni said.

Mnguni said the city of Tshwane emergency services department will continue to monitor weather reports and remain on high alert throughout Tshwane for any related emergencies to protect life and property.

Ekurhuleni

Ekurhuleni emergency service warned that veld fire conditions are focused, which means that chances are quite high with possibilities of devastating effects should fire erupt.

“Understanding the chemistry of fire and reactivity thereof, city of Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services would like to alert the residents to be extremely cautious when dealing with fires,” it said.

Gauteng residents have also been urged not to discard cigarette butts out of moving vehicles or in dry grass.

