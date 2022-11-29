Extremely hot conditions expected in Western Cape and Eastern Cape

Weather Reporter

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Prince Albert, Beaufort West District municipalities of the Western Cape, Sarah Baartman District Municipality of the Eastern Cape as well as the north-western interior of the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), residents in these areas should watch out for muscle cramps, dizziness and headaches.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over Hantam and Karoo Hoogland District Municipalities of the Northern Cape, Witzenberg, Breede Valley Langeberg District Municipalities

of the Western Cape as well as Sarah Baartman and Raymond Mhlaba District Municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds between East London and Port Edward on Wednesday.

Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 29.11.2022 pic.twitter.com/epEFFDkdcH— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 29, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Limpopo: Morning fog over the southern escarpment, otherwise partly and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south west.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

Northern Cape: Cloudy along the west-coast with morning fog patches, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but cool to warm in the west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the central and eastern parts but scattered in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming westerly

from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy with morning fog along the west-coast and southern interior, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot to very hot over the interior. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly in the morning, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly to southerly but fresh along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog along the coast in the morning, otherwise sunny and extremely hot but warm to hot along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming cloudy with scattered

thundershowers but isolated in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Sunny and hot to very hot but cool along the coast, becoming partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers but isolated in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north easterly, becoming south-westerly from evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy in the west with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.