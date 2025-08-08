Why six key foundations have pulled out of the National Dialogue

The National Dialogue is due to take place next week in Pretoria.

Five foundations linked to South African struggle stalwarts have pulled out of the National Dialogue.

The foundations include the Steve Biko Foundation, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, the Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation, the Oliver & Adelaide Tambo Foundation and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation. The FW de Klerk Foundation has also withdrawn.

In a statement, these organisations listed several reasons for pulling out, including the erosion of citizen leadership, lack of finances, lack of a proper platform for the dialogue, misalignment within the organising committee and the timelines involved.

“What began as a citizen-led initiative has unfortunately in practice shifted towards government control. In pushing forward for a convention on 15 August at the will of government officials and against the advice of the subcommittee chairs, we believe that a critical moment in which citizens should be leading will be undermined,” the foundations said.

The foundations said under the current circumstances the dialogue is being rushed, leading to constrained logistics and limited interactive design.

“The structure risks becoming symbolic rather than substantive – more performance than participation. We cannot lend our names to a gathering that does not allow for genuine dialogue.”

The foundations listed a lack of adequate financing for the dialogue.

“The continued absence of a confirmed, approved budget allocation and a last-minute commitment of initial funds has made sound preparation impossible.

“This raises real risks of a poorly organised and unaccountable process,” they said.

They said the lack of resourcing had affected the logistical readiness for the convention and the possibility of it being a substantive and meaningful engagement.

“Without programmatic, operations, communications and other critical capacity the event will not be a

credible launchpad for a truly transformative process for South Africans.”

The foundations said there were deep divisions among the organisers and this includes disagreements on the nature of the dialogue, readiness, governance and risk.

“Without shared clarity and alignment at the core of the process, moving ahead would be destabilising to the national effort.

“We propose that the convention be rescheduled to after 15 October 2025, allowing for adequate preparation, coherence and participatory integrity.”

Lastly, the foundations said the 15 August date for the first leg of the dialogue is unrealistic.

“Fixation on the 15 August date risks turning the convention into a performative milestone, rather than a meaningful launch of a national process. Deadlines cannot override substance. Dialogue cannot be built on haste.”

The foundations said they were only pulling out of the 15 August leg of the dialogue and the organising committee. They said they were still committed to the process of having a national dialogue under the principles they stand for.

“We will continue to champion the core principles at the heart of the National Dialogue: that it is citizen-led and is committed to the fundamental transformation of South Africa for the benefit of all its people,” they -said.

Meanwhile, the dialogue’s National Planning Commission (NPC) earlier on Friday called for unity among civil society leaders.

“For the National Dialogue to be a success, leaders across the spectrum will need to demonstrate levels of maturity, altruism, commitment and act in the best interest of the people of South Africa in order to rebuild trust and ensure accountability.”

It called on all South Africans to volunteer “their time, energy and any other resources at their disposal to make the National Dialogue a cost-effective process”.

“We must be frank in acknowledging that the National Dialogue comes at a time when it appears that trust is broken and there is a lack of faith and confidence in institutions of authority.

“In such a climate of mounting public cynicism, this process must honestly acknowledge the failings of the state, political parties and powerful individuals,” they said.

This is a developing story

