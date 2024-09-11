‘When young people seek answers, they must come to you, not Julius,’ Mbalula tells ANCYL

The former ANCYL president has urged the organisation to be an effective tool for young people in the country.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has urged the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) to become a reliable source of information for South Africa’s youth.

The league held its 80th Birthday Reflections on Tuesday and invited former leaders, who spoke on different matters.

Among other issues, Mbalula encouraged the league to leverage popular culture while staying central to the solutions young people seek.

‘Popular culture a good tool’

Mbalula acknowledged that popular culture has not always been well-received by senior ANC members, but during his tenure, he convinced them of its potential to benefit the party.

However, he cautioned the youth league not to be consumed by fame, reminding them of their political mission.

“We had to deal with popular culture. Walter Sisulu, in the meeting we had, talking about the armed struggle, he asked us about our relationship with Dr Khumalo.

“We looked at each other and thought ‘prison has ruined these old people. What do we have to do with some soccer player?’

“He said as an organisation of the youth league, you can never have someone who is that popular and has no relationship with the movement. He doesn’t have to have relations by membership. Do no lose your identity.”

Mbalula: ‘Youth must not go to Julius’

Mbalula emphasised that young people must look to the youth league for political answers.

“When young people want answers about the political situation in the country and they’re naïve and they don’t know, they must come to the youth league, they must not go to Julius [Malema],” said Mbalula.

“They must come to you and ask, because these young people don’t know politics and they’re popular. Those answers, they must get them from us. How you navigate that space, you must not drown in it, you must stay close.”

He also said that while popular culture can be an effective tool, it shouldn’t be relied upon permanently.

“It should not be a permanent feature that in every election, you must employ that tactic. We employed it in that campaign 10 years ago, it changes all the time.

“You can march, you should march, you don’t have to ask. Don’t be irritated when you speak and we call you, we were called like that many times.”

Mbalula served as secretary-general of the ANCYL from 1998 to 2004 and as president from 2004 to 2008.